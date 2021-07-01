Andre Parent

Andre Parent has been promoted to the position of vice president, of Wood's CRW's Earth Moving Equipment division.

Parent joined CRW in October 2017 as sales manager after a long career with Bombardier Recreational Products in several key roles. He took on branch responsibilities in February 2019 and started a new earthmoving division for CRW in Pennsylvania in 2020. Parent will continue his efforts to grow the division sales in additional territories outside of Vermont and will be part of the team adding new product lines to the division.

"Andre [Parent] has become an important part of our growth and performance over the last few years," said Chris Palmer, president, Wood's CRW. "He has gained the trust of our team, our customer partners and our manufacturers with his strong leadership skills and work ethic. We are thrilled to elevate him to our senior management team."

For more information, call 802/658-1700 or visit www.woodscrw.com.

