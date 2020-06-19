Anglemyer Crane Service Announces Purchase of HTC-86110

Link-Belt Cranes, distributor Nixon-Egli Equipment Co., and John Anglemyer, owner of Azusa, Calif.-based Anglemyer Crane Service announced the purchase of a new 110-ton (100-mt) HTC-86110 telescopic truck crane.

(L-R) are Scott Dighans of Link-Belt Cranes; Tom Trevithick of Nixon-Egli; James Nixon of Nixon-Egli; John Anglemyer, Dan Nunley, Randy Johns and Al Basler, all of Anglemyer Crane Service; and Bill Stramer of Link-Belt Cranes.

For more information, visit www.linkbelt.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.