Anglemyer Crane Service Announces Purchase of HTC-86110

Fri June 19, 2020 - West Edition
Link-Belt Cranes
Link-Belt Cranes, distributor Nixon-Egli Equipment Co., and John Anglemyer, owner of Azusa, Calif.-based Anglemyer Crane Service announced the purchase of a new 110-ton (100-mt) HTC-86110 telescopic truck crane.
(L-R) are Scott Dighans of Link-Belt Cranes; Tom Trevithick of Nixon-Egli; James Nixon of Nixon-Egli; John Anglemyer, Dan Nunley, Randy Johns and Al Basler, all of Anglemyer Crane Service; and Bill Stramer of Link-Belt Cranes.
For more information, visit www.linkbelt.com.
Keep Up To Date With the News in Our Industry.
Our newsletters cover the entire industry and only include the interests that you pick. Sign up and see.
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Construction Equipment Guide covers the nation with its four regional newspapers, offering construction and industry news and information along with new and used construction equipment for sale from dealers in your area. Now we extend those services and information to the internet. Making it as easy as possible to find the news and equipment that you need and want.
Privacy Policy
All rights reserved. Copyright 2020. Reproduction of materials appearing on this Web site is strictly prohibited without written permission.