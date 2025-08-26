The ARA and Toro donated $20K and equipment to revitalize Bolder Options in Minneapolis. Volunteers installed new garden boxes, fencing and landscape improvements, transforming the outdoor space for mentoring program youth. President Darrell Thompson expressed gratitude for the community effort.

The ARA Foundation photo The local team, Crown Rental and the Toro Siteworks division, spent two days on site prior to the main project date, removing garden beds, soil and old fencing.

The American Rental Association (ARA) Foundation and the Toro Company Foundation donated equipment, volunteers and a $20,000 grant to provide new above-ground garden boxes, install new fencing and landscape improvements to Bolder Options in Minneapolis, Minn., on July 29. Collaborators from

The Toro Company, Ditch Witch of Minnesota and Iowa, Crown Rental, the Danny Gans Co., TVH Parts Co., Broadway Equipment, A1 Rent It, Load'Em up Trailers, Epic Event Rental and Summit Supply joined forces to revitalize the landscape and property of Bolder Options.

The Bolder Options organization was founded in 1993, in response to a pressing need for mentoring programs in the Twin Cities. They provide wellness-based mentoring for middle school youth, ages 10-14 years old. Youth who need support are matched with volunteer mentors who meet with them every week for a year.

The local team, Crown Rental and the Toro Siteworks division spent two days onsite prior to the main project date, removing garden beds, soil and old fencing. They also pre-built above-ground garden beds, dug holes and installed new fence posts making the property ready for landscape improvements.

On the day of the project, more than 32 volunteers worked together to transform the outdoor space for Bolder Options. Volunteers installed 30 8-ft. fence panels, two gates, 80 ft. of black plastic edging and landscape fabric. They also laid 44 yds. of mulch, removed aging fencing and cleared more than 40 yds. of landscape debris.

The team ground large tree stumps, removed 20-year-old trees, bushes and weeds and added new plants. Volunteers pressure washed the driveway, cleaned the surrounding wall area and assembled two Adirondack chairs to complete the refreshed outdoor environment.

Darrell Thompson, president of Bolder Options, worked alongside the team of volunteers and is still amazed by the transformation.

"I can't even say enough about the effort that was put forth today," he said. "The heroic face-lift to the building, being able to see the building, feel safer in the building. We know what kind of investment it took to make this project happen, from the equipment to the manpower. It looks wonderful and we are very grateful."

This is just one of many ARA Foundation Community Impact projects that take place across the country to improve communities in which ARA members live.

For more information, visit thearafoundation.org and thetorocompany.com.

