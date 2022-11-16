Archer is developing a all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft focused on improving mobility in cities. (eVTOL photo)

Archer Aviation Inc., a Silicon Valley-based aerospace company, plans to begin construction in December on a 500,000-sq.-ft. complex on the western edge of Covington, Ga.'s Municipal Airport for production of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Nov. 14.

The large factory will be built on 96 acres of vacant, city-owned land, the Covington News reported.

With it comes the promise of 1,000 jobs in Covington/Newton County for Archer's first manufacturing facility. It will build innovative commuter and cargo-carrying planes for low-altitude use in urban areas.

Hiring is expected to begin in late 2023, with the plant slated to open in the first three months of 2024 at the site between Williams and Airport roads on the city's north side.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., Archer plans to invest $118 million over 10 years at the Covington factory. Production could reach 2,300 aircraft per year, according to a news release from the company.

The Covington City Council approved an agreement Nov. 14 for Archer to lease the land as part of a tax abatement plan in exchange for producing the jobs and investment it is promising, a source told the Covington News.

The Covington daily also learned that Georgia was selected over Texas and other states competing for the company's first manufacturing facility.

Adam Goldstein, Archer's founder and CEO, said many months of discussion and evaluation led to the innovative aircraft maker's decision to build the new complex in Covington "as we continue to progress towards commercialization."

"Our goal of creating urban air mobility (UAM) networks across major cities nationwide requires us to ramp up production of our aircraft," he explained in a news release. "This facility represents a huge step toward ensuring we can meet this challenge head-on."

Glen Burks, Archer's vice president of manufacturing, added the planned Georgia facility "is a crucial next step in bringing our vision for eVTOL travel to life."

"We couldn't be happier with Covington as a location and partner for this significant next step in our company's development and growth," he said. "We can't wait to break ground in the coming months and begin this new chapter in Georgia."

Archer Latest High Tech Company in Area

Archer plans to construct its new, ultramodern manufacturing facility next to Covington's 59-year-old general aviation airport on land that is part of a long-term airport master development plan.

Newton County Industrial Development Authority (NCIDA) Chair Lanier Sims told the News that the Authority "could not be more excited for Archer to join our community."

"[The company] fits in perfectly with our current industry mix and will be an incredible asset to the beautiful airport in Covington," Sims continued. "[NCIDA] is committed to ensuring our workforce is prepared for our community's future and ready for the outstanding jobs to come from Archer Aviation. We are grateful to Gov. Kemp and the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GCEcD) for their leadership and continuation of keeping Georgia the No. 1 state for business."

In remarks to the Covington News, NCIDA Executive Director Serra Hall explained that Archer's manufacturing facility was a joint project between her organization and Covington's city government, as well as the GCEcD, Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, and the Economic Development Division of the Georgia Electric Membership Corp.

Archer Aviation "is a unique company that is setting the game apart by their forward thinking and capability to build partnerships effectively," Hall said, adding that the company's "ability to work in tandem with our local airport is [a] key component to their attraction" to Covington and Newton County.

Companies are choosing Newton County because of its workforce, Hall noted.

"Newton County is a community full of bright and cutting-edge students that make our area desirable for companies."

To back up that statement, Hall referred to such projects as the $5 billion Rivian electric vehicle production facility and Absolics' $600 million computer chip materials manufacturing facility that have landed in or near Newton County. She added that Archer's announcement "continues to solidify Covington/Newton County as a high-tech employment center of the Southeast."

Unique eVTOL Technology Still in Early Days

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in March issued draft interim guidance to support the design and operation of facilities that electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft will use for their initial operations.

According to the federal agency's website, UAM "envisions a safe and efficient aviation transportation system that will use highly automated aircraft that will operate and transport passengers or cargo at lower altitudes within urban and suburban areas. UAM will be composed of an 'ecosystem' that considers the evolution and safety of the aircraft, the framework for operation, access to airspace, infrastructure development, and community engagement."

The first UAM ecosystem will use existing helicopter infrastructure such as routes, helipads and air traffic control services where practical given the planes' characteristics, according to the FAA.

"Looking toward the future, the FAA is working to identify infrastructure design needs for these aircraft. FAA expects to develop a new vertiport standard in the coming years," the agency noted.

Innovative Aircraft Excites Georgia Leaders

The News reported that Pat Wilson, GDEcD's commissioner, said Archer is "utilizing an innovative, state-of-the art eVTOL aircraft design" to "sustainably tackle mobility issues in our urban centers."

"Our Center of Innovation's specialized aerospace team has been uniquely involved in this project, and I am proud of their continued efforts to foster Georgia's aerospace and defense industries," he added in a statement.

The state's "established leadership in the aerospace industry was essential to landing Archer Aviation in Newton County, and we're pleased to welcome them to the Peach State," Kemp said.

