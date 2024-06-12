Construction Equipment Guide
Wed June 12, 2024 - National Edition
ARI-HETRA, a leader in heavy-duty vehicle maintenance equipment, highlights the WS-BL44 on vehicle disc brake lathe, designed to offer enhanced precision and efficiency for trucks, buses and commercial vehicles.
The WS-BL44 saves hours by eliminating the need to swap out rotors, operating directly on the vehicle hub to ensure a perfectly aligned rotor every time, according to the manufacturer.
Key features include adjustable spindle RPM, counter-balancing gas springs for easy adjustment and an automatic cutting feeder for walk-away performance. This lathe is engineered for maximum efficiency and reliability.
"With the WS-BL44, we are delivering a game-changing solution for brake servicing that saves man hours while also improving ride quality for your entire fleet," said Bill Gibson, VP Business Development of ARI-HETRA.
For more information, call 800/562-3250 or visit www.ari-hetra.com.
