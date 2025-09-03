Arizona State Transportation Board approved the 2026-2030 Five-Year Construction Program, focusing on road and bridge improvements. Projects include highway expansions in Greater Arizona, Pima County and Maricopa County, funded by federal, state and local taxes. The program aims to enhance safety, efficiency and functionality of Arizona's transportation system.

Arizona Department of Transportation photo Crews work to create drilled shafts for the new Interstate 10 westbound bridge over the Gila River in May 2025.

Arizona's State Transportation Board approved the 2026-2030 Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program, which emphasizes pavement and bridge improvements and expanding several key highways.

Approved at the board's meeting on June 20, 2025, in Payson, the $11.5 billion 2026-2030 Five-Year Transportation Facilities Program meets the Arizona Department of Transportation's goal of investing $2.4 billion in the next five years to preserve, rehabilitate and replace pavement and bridges on the state highway system.

For Greater Arizona, which encompasses areas beyond Maricopa and Pima counties, the construction program emphasizes improving highway pavement and bridge infrastructure. These projects will improve highway safety, efficiency and functionality, such as intersection improvements, updates to ports of entry and rest areas, smart technologies and new signals, signs and shoulders.

Greater Arizona expansion projects in the program include:

• widening Interstate 17 from Sunset Point to State Route 69 starting in fiscal 2028;

• widening the Pinal County portion of State Route 347 between the city of Maricopa and Riggs Road starting in fiscal 2027;

• widening the Lion Springs section of State Route 260 east of Payson starting in fiscal 2026;

• widening U.S. 93 north of Wickenburg along the Vista Royale segment starting in fiscal 2026; and widening U.S. 93 at Big Jim Wash between Wickenburg and Wikieup starting in fiscal 2027; and

• building an interim road connecting a new commercial port of entry facility planned in Douglas with State Route 80 starting in fiscal 2026.

In Pima County, the tentative five-year program lists projects including:

• widening Interstate 10 from Kino Parkway to Country Club Road, which includes building a new interchange at I-10 and Country Club Road and reconstructing the Kino Parkway interchange;

• I-10 from Alvernon Way to Valencia Road starting in fiscal 2028;

• improving the I-10 interchanges at Park Avenue in fiscal 2028 and Sixth Avenue in fiscal 2029; and

• reconstructing the Interstate 19 interchange at Irvington Road starting in fiscal 2026.

In Maricopa County, the tentative five-year program lists expansion projects planned in conjunction with the Maricopa Association of Governments including:

• widening Loop 303 from Lake Pleasant Parkway to 51st Avenue and improving the I-17/Loop 303 interchange starting in fiscal 2026;

• constructing State Route 30 from 97th Avenue to 71st Avenue starting in fiscal 2030; and

• widening State Route 24 between Loop 202 and Ironwood Road in the Southeast Valley starting in fiscal 2030

Both the Maricopa and Pima county regions have dedicated, voter-approved sales taxes for transportation that fund expansion projects.

The five-year program includes $135 million for the Airport Capital Improvement Program, which provides funding in conjunction with the Federal Aviation Administration for projects to design and construct safety, security and capacity enhancements, prepare various plans and studies and fund improvements at the Grand Canyon National Park Airport, which ADOT operates.

Funding for the overall statewide five-year construction program comes from federal and state dollars, in addition to money generated by users of transportation services in Arizona, primarily through gasoline and diesel fuel taxes, the Arizona vehicle license tax and various aviation taxes.

ADOT's five-year program is developed by working closely with local governments, regional transportation planning organizations and Indian Tribal Communities to prioritize projects that are ready to build or design.

