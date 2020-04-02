--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Arizona Native Puts on One-Man Skid Steer Stunt Show

Thu April 02, 2020 - National Edition #8


Other stunts include taking his massive machine onto a railway, barreling over and over on his front wheels, playing roller coaster. (blacksheepskid.com photo)
Black Sheep Skid is a stunt show run by Jake Hatch that illustrates one man's attempt to bring a unique brand of entertainment to parades, rodeos, county and state fairs, demolition derbies, races and monster truck rallies. (blacksheepskid.com photo) Originally started in the White Mountains of Ariz., the rodeo entertainer currently owns the world record for "longest wheelie in a skid loader." (blacksheepskid.com photo) Hatch's ability to reach fans across the country — and world — has left Hatch with an ever-growing fan base.

Anyone fortunate enough to attend the Black Sheep Skid or view its shows on YouTube has seen why these performances get a lot of attention.

Black Sheep Skid is a stunt show run by Jake Hatch that illustrates one man's attempt to bring a unique brand of entertainment to parades, rodeos, county and state fairs, demolition derbies, races and monster truck rallies.

Hatch uses a skid steer to perform a series of crazy and fun acts, leaving his audience in awe at how the powerful machine maneuvers in all different kinds of ways. Hatch is knows to perform wheelies, high flying leaps and other thrilling and hilarious stunts.

According to the website, his shows are entertaining to the young and the young at heart.

Originally started in the White Mountains of Ariz., the rodeo entertainer Hatch currently owns the world record for "longest wheelie in a skid loader."

From Guinness World Records: The longest wheelie by a skid loader is 21.88 m (71.78 ft.) and was achieved by Jake R. Hatch (USA) at Taylor Rodeo Grounds, Taylor, Ariz., USA, on July 28, 2012. Hatch used a Bobcat skid steer for his attempt.

Other stunts include taking his massive machine onto a railway, barreling over and over on his front wheels, playing roller coaster.

He uses social media sites like YouTube and Facebook to broadcast his shows and reach a broader audience. His ability to reach fans across the country — and world — has left Hatch with an ever-growing fan base.

You can watch any of the Black Sheep Skid shows on Youtube by searching "Black Sheep Skid," or obtain more information by visiting blacksheepskid.com.



