Arizona's Bridges Rank Third Among Entire Country

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Pipelayers Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Straw Blowers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Arizona's Bridges Rank Third Among Entire Country

Wed May 20, 2020 - West Edition #11
ADOT


The American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) found that only 1.6 percent of bridges across The Grand Canyon State were listed in poor condition, which ranks third in the United States behind Nev. and Tex.
The American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) found that only 1.6 percent of bridges across The Grand Canyon State were listed in poor condition, which ranks third in the United States behind Nev. and Tex.
The American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) found that only 1.6 percent of bridges across The Grand Canyon State were listed in poor condition, which ranks third in the United States behind Nev. and Tex. The American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) found that only 1.6 percent of bridges across The Grand Canyon State were listed in poor condition, which ranks third in the United States behind Nev. and Tex.

Bridges in Arizona have been ranked among the best in the nation in an annual survey conducted by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA).

The organization's report found that only 1.6 percent of bridges across The Grand Canyon State were listed in poor condition, which means the state was just behind Nev. and Tex. (both at 1.3 percent) in bridge condition rankings based on data maintained by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

In addition to the ARTBA survey of all bridges in the state, including local and federal agency structures, the Arizona Department of Transportation's latest figures show that less than 1 percent (0.9 percent) of the state highway bridges ADOT maintains are rated in poor condition. A poor rating does not mean a bridge is unsafe. It means repair needs have been identified in the bridge's deck, superstructure or substructure.

Arizona has a longstanding record of ranking among the top five states in the annual bridge condition survey. Only 43 of ADOT's 4,824 state highway bridges are currently listed in the poor or structurally deficient, category. That's the lowest number in that category in more than 10 years.

"The good news is we've made great strides, especially in the past five years," said Dallas Hammit, ADOT's state engineer and deputy director for transportation. "That's a tribute to the annual investment of approximately $60 million made in ADOT's bridge preservation program, which includes funding for bridge improvement and reconstruction projects."

Several bridge replacement or improvement projects are underway along state highways. They include replacement of crossings over Interstate 17 at Happy Valley and Pinnacle Peak roads in Phoenix, construction of a new bridge carrying Ruthrauff Road over Interstate 10 in Tucson and a new US 60 bridge over Pinto Creek west of Globe.

In the past year, ADOT has completed projects that added a new Ina Road overpass at I-10 in Tucson, reconstructed the I-10/State Route 87 interchange near Eloy and improved Interstate 40 bridge decks above I-17 in Flagstaff, among other bridge improvements.

Arizona's relatively dry climate helps many bridges last longer before major repairs are needed. Bridges also are inspected on a regular basis. Many of ADOT's state highway bridges are relatively young, including the structures carrying higher volumes of traffic on Phoenix-area freeways.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

ARIZONA Arizona DOT ARTBA Bridges infrastructure