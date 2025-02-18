The ARTBA Foundation is offering the "Lanford Family Transportation Construction Worker Memorial Scholarship Program" for eligible students in the 2025-26 academic year. It provides financial aid to children of transportation construction workers killed or permanently disabled on the job. Applications are due April 4, 2025, with scholarships of up to $10,000, annually.

The American Road & Transportation Builders Association's (ARTBA) Foundation is seeking eligible students for its 2025-26 "Lanford Family Transportation Construction Worker Memorial Scholarship Program."

The program provides post-high school financial assistance to children of transportation construction workers killed or permanently disabled on the job. This includes industry professionals who were working on projects in these sectors: airports, bridges, marine, ports and waterways, public transit, roads, railroads, tunnels and utilities.

Applications are due Friday, April 4, 2025, and available at https://artbatdf.org/scholarships-awards/lanford-scholarship/

Established in fall 1999 by Roanoke, Va., contractors and brothers Stan and Jack Lanford, the fund provided more than $900,000 in aid to nearly 225 students in 33 states from 2000-2024.

Students must attend a post-secondary institution of learning that requires a high school diploma or equivalent. This could include any public or private four-year accredited college or university; two-year accredited college; or vocational-technical college or training institution.

Graduate students who meet the eligibility criteria also are able to apply. Scholarships have a value of up to $10,000, annually.

For more information, contact ARTBA's Carrie Halpern at [email protected].

