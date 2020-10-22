ARTBA Announces 2020-21 Officers

Steve McGough, president and chief financial officer, HCSS, Sugar Land, Texas
The American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) announced the election of its 2020-2021 officers during its annual business meeting at the association's national convention, held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They include:
- Chairman: Steve McGough, president and chief financial officer, HCSS, Sugar Land, Texas
- Senior Vice Chairman: Ward Nye, chairman and CEO, Martin Marietta, Raleigh, N.C.
- First Vice Chairman: Tim Duit, president, Duit Holdings, Edmond, Okla.
- Northeastern Region Vice Chairman: David Harwood, senior vice president, Terracon, Olathe, Kan.
- Southern Region Vice Chairman: Jeff Nelson, president, David Nelson Construction Co., Palm Harbor, Fla.
- Central Region Vice Chairman: Jim Fehsenfeld, chairman, Heritage Construction & Materials, Indianapolis, Ind.
- Western Region Vice Chairman: Lisa Robert, executive vice president, RS&H, Denver, Colo.
- Vice Chair At-Large: Kevin Cornish, senior vice president, AECOM, Orlando, Fla.
- Vice Chair At-Large: Paula Hammond, senior vice president, WSP USA, Seattle, Wash.
- Vice Chair At-Large: Randy Lake, CEO, CRH Americas Materials Inc., Atlanta, Ga.
- Vice Chair At-Large: Tom O'Grady, president, HNTB, Kansas City, Mo.
- Vice Chair At-Large: Ramin Younessi, group president, construction industries, Caterpillar Inc., Deerfield, Ill.
- Vice Chair At-Large: Michael Vecellio, vice president, Vecellio Group Inc., West Palm Beach, Fla.
- Vice Chair At-Large: Dave Zanetell, president, Kraemer North America, Castle Rock, Colo.
- Treasurer: Tom Hill, former president and CEO, Summit Materials LLC, Denver, Colo.
For more information, visit www.artba.org.