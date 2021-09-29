Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
ARTBA Announces 2021-22 Officers

Wed September 29, 2021 - National Edition
ARTBA


The American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) announced the election of its 2021-2022 officers during its annual business meeting at the association's national convention, held in Pinehurst, N.C. They include:

  • Chair: Ward Nye, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer, Martin Marietta, Raleigh, N.C.
  • Senior Vice Chair: Paula Hammond, senior vice president, WSP USA, Seattle, Wash.
  • First Vice Chair: Tim Duit, president, Duit Holdings, Edmond, Okla.
  • Northeastern Region Vice Chair: David Harwood, senior vice president, Terracon, Olathe, Kan.
  • Southern Region Vice Chair: Jeff Nelson, president, David Nelson Construction Co., Palm Harbor, Fla.
  • Central Region Vice Chair: Jim Fehsenfeld, chief executive officer, Heritage Construction & Materials, Indianapolis, Ind.
  • Western Region Vice Chair: Lisa Robert, executive vice president, RS&H, Denver, Colo.
  • Vice Chair At-Large: Kevin Cornish, senior vice president, T. Y. Lin International Group, San Francisco, Ca.
  • Vice Chair At-Large: Tony Fassino, group president, Construction Industries, Caterpillar Inc. (Deerfield, Ill.)
  • Vice Chair At-Large: Randy Lake, CEO, CRH Americas Materials, Inc., Atlanta, Ga.
  • Vice Chair At-Large: Tom O'Grady, president, HNTB, Kansas City, Mo.
  • Vice Chair At-Large: Michael Vecellio, vice president, Vecellio Group Inc., West Palm Beach, Fla.
  • Vice Chair At-Large: Dave Zanetell, president, Kraemer North America, Castle Rock, Colo.
  • Treasurer: Tom Hill, former president and CEO, Summit Materials, LLC, Denver, Colo.

For more information, visit www.artba.org.




