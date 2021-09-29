The American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) announced the election of its 2021-2022 officers during its annual business meeting at the association's national convention, held in Pinehurst, N.C. They include:

Ward Nye, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer, Martin Marietta, Raleigh, N.C. Senior Vice Chair: Paula Hammond, senior vice president, WSP USA, Seattle, Wash.

For more information, visit www.artba.org.

