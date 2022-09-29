List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
ARTBA Announces 2022-2023 Officers

Thu September 29, 2022 - National Edition
ARTBA


Paula Hammond
Paula Hammond

The American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) announced the election of its 2022-2023 officers during its annual business meeting at the association's national convention, held in Nashville, Tenn.

They include:

  • Chair: Paula Hammond, senior vice president, WSP USA, Seattle, Wash.
  • Senior Vice Chair: Tim Duit, president, Duit Construction, Edmond, Okla.
  • First Vice Chair: Jeff Nelson, president, David Nelson Construction Co., Palm Harbor, Fla.
  • Northeastern Region Vice Chair: Mike Glezer, chief executive officer, Wagman Inc., York, Pa.
  • Southern Region Vice Chair: Michael Vecellio, vice president, Vecellio Group Inc., West Palm Beach, Fla.
  • Central Region Vice Chair: David Harwood, senior vice president, Terracon, Olathe, Kan.
  • Western Region Vice Chair: Lisa Robert, chief operating officer, RS&H, Denver, Colo.
  • Vice Chair At-Large: Kevin Cornish, senior vice president, T.Y. Lin International Group, Orlando, Fla.
  • Vice Chair At-Large: Tony Fassino, group president, Construction Industries, Caterpillar Inc., Deerfield, Ill.
  • Vice Chair At-Large: Randy Lake, chief operating officer, CRH, Atlanta, Ga.
  • Vice Chair At-Large: Tom O'Grady, president, HNTB, Kansas City, Mo.
  • Vice Chair At-Large: Don Graul, chief executive officer, The Branch Group, Roanoke, Va.
  • Vice Chair At-Large: Dave Zanetell, president, Kraemer North America, Castle Rock, Colo.
  • Treasurer: Tom Hill, Jackson Hole, Wyo.

For more information, visit www.artba.org.




