The American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) announced the election of its 2022-2023 officers during its annual business meeting at the association's national convention, held in Nashville, Tenn.

They include:

Chair : Paula Hammond, senior vice president, WSP USA, Seattle, Wash.

: Paula Hammond, senior vice president, WSP USA, Seattle, Wash. Senior Vice Chair : Tim Duit, president, Duit Construction, Edmond, Okla.

: Tim Duit, president, Duit Construction, Edmond, Okla. First Vice Chair : Jeff Nelson, president, David Nelson Construction Co., Palm Harbor, Fla.

: Jeff Nelson, president, David Nelson Construction Co., Palm Harbor, Fla. Northeastern Region Vice Chair : Mike Glezer, chief executive officer, Wagman Inc., York, Pa.

: Mike Glezer, chief executive officer, Wagman Inc., York, Pa. Southern Region Vice Chair : Michael Vecellio, vice president, Vecellio Group Inc., West Palm Beach, Fla.

: Michael Vecellio, vice president, Vecellio Group Inc., West Palm Beach, Fla. Central Region Vice Chair : David Harwood, senior vice president, Terracon, Olathe, Kan.

: David Harwood, senior vice president, Terracon, Olathe, Kan. Western Region Vice Chair : Lisa Robert, chief operating officer, RS&H, Denver, Colo.

: Lisa Robert, chief operating officer, RS&H, Denver, Colo. Vice Chair At-Large : Kevin Cornish, senior vice president, T.Y. Lin International Group, Orlando, Fla.

: Kevin Cornish, senior vice president, T.Y. Lin International Group, Orlando, Fla. Vice Chair At-Large : Tony Fassino, group president, Construction Industries, Caterpillar Inc., Deerfield, Ill.

: Tony Fassino, group president, Construction Industries, Caterpillar Inc., Deerfield, Ill. Vice Chair At-Large : Randy Lake, chief operating officer, CRH, Atlanta, Ga.

: Randy Lake, chief operating officer, CRH, Atlanta, Ga. Vice Chair At-Large : Tom O'Grady, president, HNTB, Kansas City, Mo.

: Tom O'Grady, president, HNTB, Kansas City, Mo. Vice Chair At-Large : Don Graul, chief executive officer, The Branch Group, Roanoke, Va.

: Don Graul, chief executive officer, The Branch Group, Roanoke, Va. Vice Chair At-Large : Dave Zanetell, president, Kraemer North America, Castle Rock, Colo.

: Dave Zanetell, president, Kraemer North America, Castle Rock, Colo. Treasurer: Tom Hill, Jackson Hole, Wyo.

