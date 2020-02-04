ARTBA Announces Four Winners in Annual Student Video Contest

A middle schooler from Washington, a California high school senior, an engineering student from University of California, Davis, and a graduate student from Carnegie Mellon University are winners of the 9th annual American Road & Transportation Builders Association's (ARTBA) "Student Transportation Video Contest." They each will receive a $500 cash prize.

Sponsored by ARTBA's Research & Education (RED) Division, the contest aims to raise awareness about infrastructure issues by challenging students to develop a brief video exploring a topic related to America's transportation network.

Students from across the country submitted entries in one of two categories: general transportation or transportation safety. The winners were selected by a panel of ARTBA members and film industry experts.

Topics covered included electric cars, automated vehicles, safe driving practices and local transportation projects.

General Transportation Category

Age Group One (Elementary, Middle or High School Students): " Electric Vehicles " by Dylan Tran. Tran is a senior at Granada Hills Charter High School in Porter Ranch, Calif., and is part of the STEM program. His video highlights the increased importance of electric cars, outlining how they function, how they affect our environment, and the rise in sales trends in recent years.

" by Dylan Tran. Tran is a senior at Granada Hills Charter High School in Porter Ranch, Calif., and is part of the STEM program. His video highlights the increased importance of electric cars, outlining how they function, how they affect our environment, and the rise in sales trends in recent years. Age Group Two (Post-Secondary/College/Graduate Level): "Transportation Trends" by Rithik Sachdeva, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering at The University of California, Davis in Santa Clara, Calif. His video addresses new transportation trends and technologies, specifically driverless, automated vehicles.

Safety Category

Age Group One (Elementary, Middle or High School Students): " Car Safety " by Ryan Song. Song is an 8th grader at Buena Vista Seventh-day Adventist School in Auburn, Wash. In his animated video, Song identifies safe driving practices and habits, sharing tips to avoid accidents and injury to yourself and to others.

" by Ryan Song. Song is an 8th grader at Buena Vista Seventh-day Adventist School in Auburn, Wash. In his animated video, Song identifies safe driving practices and habits, sharing tips to avoid accidents and injury to yourself and to others. Age Group Two (Post-Secondary/College/Graduate Level): "Training-free Monocular 3D Event Detection System for Traffic Surveillance" by Lijun Yu. Yu is pursuing a Master's of Language Technologies at Carnegie Melon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. His video presents models for detecting car crashes as well as actions like stopping and U-turns, and future applications.

To see more videos visit ARTBA's Student Video Contest YouTube Channel.