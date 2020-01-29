ARTBA CEO Dave Bauer Statement on House Infrastructure Principles

The following statement is attributed to American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) President and CEO Dave Bauer.

"The separate release of principles from members of the House Transportation & Infrastructure [T&I] Committee is the latest in a long list of reminders that improving America's transportation infrastructure network remains an area for common ground.

"The T&I Committee has a history of bipartisanship and the proposals from Democrats and Republicans provide an important foundation for the chamber to deliver on the infrastructure vision both parties have articulated since the 2016 elections.

"All policymakers and stakeholders should be clear-eyed there will be no infrastructure initiative without equivalent passion and commitment devoted to paying for these needed investments.

"We urge infrastructure supporters and all relevant committees to work with the Ways & Means Committee to develop and support the robust revenue plan necessary to turn years of infrastructure visions into reality."

For more information, visit www.artba.org.