Seven children of highway workers who were killed or permanently disabled on the job will receive post-high school financial assistance for the 2022-23 school year from the American Road & Transportation Builders Association Foundation's (ARTBA-TDF) "Lanford Family Highway Worker Memorial Scholarship" fund.

Now in its 23rd year, the scholarship program was established with a gift from two Roanoke, Va., highway contractors and their companies — Stan Lanford (1999 ARTBA chairman) of Lanford Brothers, and Jack Lanford (1991 ARTBA chairman), with Adams Construction Company.

More than 100 highway workers are killed annually in roadway construction and maintenance accidents, and thousands more are seriously injured.

Scholarships have been given to students from 33 states to pursue undergraduate and graduate courses as well as technical training. To make a tax-deductible donation or to share the name of a new student who could be eligible for the program, contact Melanie Laird at 202/683-1029 or [email protected]

The 2022 class includes:

Payton Alcon, Elon, N.C.

Payton's father, David, was killed by a machine rollover in 2014 while working for Delta Contracting Inc. Payton will be a freshman studying nursing at Alamance Community College in Graham, N.C.

Willie Blevins, Athens, Ga.

Willie's mother, Kathy Blevins, worked for the Gwinnett County Department of Transportation. She had just finished painting turn-lane lines when her vehicle was struck and she was killed in 2004. Willie recently graduated with his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Georgia and will be pursuing post-graduate studies at the same university.

Amy McNeil Graves, Lumberton, Texas

Amy's father, Jeffrey McNeil, was killed in 2005 while working for the Texas Department of Transportation. Amy recently graduated with her bachelor's degree in nursing from Lamar State College and will be pursuing her master's degree in nursing from the University of Texas, Arlington.

Katie Hutt, Cleveland, Tenn.

Katie's father, Chris, was struck and killed in 2006 by a passenger vehicle while installing signage for United Rentals in a highway work zone. Katie will be a sophomore studying architecture at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Jenna Jares, West, Texas

Jenna's father, Gregory Jares, was killed in 2001 while working for the Texas Department of Transportation special crews. Jenna is a senior studying occupational therapy at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.

Breana Jones, Gaston, S.C.

Breana's father, Standra Jones Sr., died in 2007 after being struck by a vehicle while at work for the South Carolina Department of Transportation. Breana will be entering her freshman year at Winthrop University studying graphic design.

Joann Jones, Bluffton, Ind.

Joann's father, Dale, was struck and killed in 2009 while working for the City of Anderson Street Department. Joann will be a junior studying biology at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Foundation also shared the recent academic achievements of four of the scholarship's multi-year recipients:

Andrea Pair Winters, Spiro, Okla.

Andrea completed her Doctor of Pharmacy degree at Harding University's College of Pharmacy.

Stan Jones Jr., Gaston, S.C.

Stan graduated with a master's degree in landscape architecture from Clemson University.

Hadley Voudrie, Trussville, Ala.

Hadley graduated with a bachelor's degree in elementary education from the University of Montevallo.

Carolyn Lillis, Philomath, Ore.

Carrie graduated with a bachelor's degree in physical therapy from Oregon State University.

For more information, visit www.artbatdf.org.

