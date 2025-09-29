Four women in the transportation industry were honored by the ARTBA Foundation for their leadership and innovation. From sustainable asphalt technologies to large infrastructure projects, these trailblazers are impacting the sector and empowering the next generation of female leaders.

ARTBA logo

From pioneering sustainable asphalt technologies and mentoring future engineers, to leading multi-billion-dollar infrastructure projects and driving innovation at state transportation agencies, four trailblazing women were honored with the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) Foundation's Women Leaders in Transportation Design & Construction Awards.

The winners were announced Sept. 29 during the association's national convention in Irving, Texas.

Ethel S. Birchland Lifetime Achievement Award

Named after an ARTBA executive from the mid-1920s, this award is given to individuals who demonstrate outstanding leadership, long-term service in the industry's public or private sectors and dedication to the advancement of innovation and other women leaders.

Michelle Dippel, executive vice president, western United States president, HNTB

During her 35-year career in transportation, Dippel has risen from archaeological project manager to president of HNTB's West region, leading 2,000 employees across 13 states. She has contributed to many high-impact projects including the Trans-Texas Corridor and Colorado's Front Range Passenger Rail. In 2022, she became the first woman on HNTB's board of directors.

Dippel advances the transportation industry through active engagement with groups like WTS, the Transportation Research Board (TRB) and ACE Mentor Program, using each platform to influence policy and elevate the next generation of women leaders across the industry.

Catherine McGhee, chief deputy commissioner, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT)

For more than three decades, McGhee has inspired others through her passion for transportation. Beginning her career at VDOT's Transportation Research Council (VTRC) in the early 1990s, McGhee's intellect and ideas earned many awards. In 2016, she became the Council's first female director of research and in May 2022, was named the first female chief deputy commissioner of VDOT.

A longtime champion of innovation, McGhee helped embed forward-thinking practices into the agency's culture, supporting the DRIVERS program, which invites input from all levels of the department. She also established the Office of Strategic Innovation within VTRC to advance novel solutions. Beyond VDOT, McGhee served as president of the Intelligent Transportation Society of Virginia, chaired a TRB committee for four years and is active within the WTS Central Virginia Chapter.

Excellence in Academia Award

This award is given annually to at least one woman in academia or a research institution who has demonstrated outstanding leadership, mentorship and significant educational and/or research contributions in the transportation industry.

Dr. Amy Epps Martin, professor, Texas A&M University

For 25 years, Dr. Amy Epps Martin has advanced the field of civil engineering materials. A nationally recognized leader in safe and sustainable asphalt technologies, she guided 12 state DOT research initiatives and seven national research projects. She served as division head of the Transportation and Materials Division at Texas A&M University and was named Women of Asphalt's "20 to Watch."

Her leadership extends across the profession as past president of the Association of Asphalt Paving Technologists. Dedicated to mentoring the next generation, Dr. Epps Martin has chaired the committees of 49 graduate students, many of whom have gone on to become leaders in academia and industry.

Dr. Elham (Ellie) Fini, associate professor, Del E. Webb School of Construction, Arizona State University

Dr. Fini is a transformative figure in transportation and construction whose work spans groundbreaking research, inclusive education, global leadership and mentorship. A trailblazer in sustainable materials, she pioneered bio-based and bio-inspired binders — renewable alternatives to petroleum products — resulting in nine patents and 16 pending patents.

With more than 230 publications, 10,000 citations and a widely used textbook, she has laid the foundation for a more sustainable transportation sector. Her work has been covered by media outlets such as Wired, CNBC and BBC Women in STEM. Dr. Fini has taught more than 2,000 students, built project-based learning models, and mentored 73 student researchers. Internationally, she has launched student exchanges and fostered collaborations across Europe.

For more informaiton, visit artbafoundation.org

Today's top stories