ARTBA Names Transportation Veterans to Chair Two Safety Groups

The American Road & Transportation Association (ARTBA) has named two safety experts to chair its two primary safety panels, the Transportation Safety Advisory Council (TSAC) and the ARTBA Safety Committee.

Jim Burnley, a partner at Venable LLP, has been named chair of the TSAC, which creates the policies that guide the association's legislative, regulatory and member services efforts on safety. Burnley was secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation from 1987 to 1989. He is one of the nation's foremost authorities on transportation law and policy. TSAC includes representatives from each of the eight ARTBA membership divisions, which allows virtually all segments of the transportation construction industry to be heard and represented.

Lee Cole, vice president of Environmental, Health & Safety for CRH Americas Materials Inc., was named chair of ARTBA's safety committee, which focuses on the occupational safety and health hazards faced by transportation construction workers and temporary traffic control requirements for road users who must navigate roadway construction work zones. The committee provides guidance for ARTBA's many safety training and information offerings, ensuring consistent applications of safety principles where worker safety and traffic safety intersect.

Cole has been in the safety, health and environmental field for more than 40 years. He serves on many safety and environmental committees for industry trade associations, including the National Asphalt Paving Association, National Stone, Sand and Gravel Association, and ARTBA. He is a certified health and safety manager recognized by the Institute for Safety and Health Management (ISHM), a member of the American Society of Safety Engineers since 1977, and a National Safety Council member since 1979.

