ARTBA Names Transportation Veterans to Chair Two Safety Groups

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

ARTBA Names Transportation Veterans to Chair Two Safety Groups

Mon February 24, 2020 - National Edition
ARTBA


Jim Burnley (L) has been named chair of the TSAC. Lee Cole was named chair of ARTBA’s safety committee.
Jim Burnley (L) has been named chair of the TSAC. Lee Cole was named chair of ARTBA’s safety committee.

The American Road & Transportation Association (ARTBA) has named two safety experts to chair its two primary safety panels, the Transportation Safety Advisory Council (TSAC) and the ARTBA Safety Committee.

Jim Burnley, a partner at Venable LLP, has been named chair of the TSAC, which creates the policies that guide the association's legislative, regulatory and member services efforts on safety. Burnley was secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation from 1987 to 1989. He is one of the nation's foremost authorities on transportation law and policy. TSAC includes representatives from each of the eight ARTBA membership divisions, which allows virtually all segments of the transportation construction industry to be heard and represented.

Lee Cole, vice president of Environmental, Health & Safety for CRH Americas Materials Inc., was named chair of ARTBA's safety committee, which focuses on the occupational safety and health hazards faced by transportation construction workers and temporary traffic control requirements for road users who must navigate roadway construction work zones. The committee provides guidance for ARTBA's many safety training and information offerings, ensuring consistent applications of safety principles where worker safety and traffic safety intersect.

Cole has been in the safety, health and environmental field for more than 40 years. He serves on many safety and environmental committees for industry trade associations, including the National Asphalt Paving Association, National Stone, Sand and Gravel Association, and ARTBA. He is a certified health and safety manager recognized by the Institute for Safety and Health Management (ISHM), a member of the American Society of Safety Engineers since 1977, and a National Safety Council member since 1979.

For more information, visit www.artba.org.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

ARTBA Business News