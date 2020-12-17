Equipmentdown-arrow
ARTBA Safety Program Surpasses 500 Credential Holders

Thu December 17, 2020 - National Edition
ARTBA

Catherine Hejl
Catherine Hejl

Catherine Hejl, a civil engineer manager at HNTB, has become the 500th industry professional to earn the Safety Certification for Transportation Project Professionals (SCTPP) credential, the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) Foundation announced Dec. 15.

"At HNTB, we want every one of our employees to go home each evening. Preparing for and getting this safety certification reinvigorated my commitment to myself and my team that safety is our number one priority in everything we do," said Hejl. "Earning this credential helps me expand my contribution to our CEI practice and ensure an extra set of safety eyes throughout the life of a project."

The SCTPP was created to raise safety awareness in the planning, design, construction and management of transportation projects from inception to completion. Its goal is to establish a national benchmark for safety awareness to dramatically reduce the number of incidents that occur on U.S. transportation project sites. Nearly 50,000 people are injured or killed in or around these sites annually.

Here are the names of the industry professionals who have earned the SCTPP credential since February:

  • Peter Distefano, project manager, Balfour Beatty Infrastructure Inc.
  • David Prouty, safety specialist, Fred Smith Construction
  • Adam Gardner, construction manager, KCI Technologies
  • Scott Stevens, safety manager, Maryland Department of Transportation
  • Jason Schuster, Pproject manager, Balfour Beatty Infrastructure Inc.
  • Tommy Bruce, engineer, TXDOT
  • Shawn Tinkey, field representative, HNTB Corporation
  • Larry Sharp, construction inspector, HNTB Corporation
  • Kevin Bennett, area manager, Vecellio & Grogan Inc.
  • Glen Wetherington, safety professional, The Middlesex Corporation
  • Gary Butters, project manager, Vecellio & Grogan Inc.
  • Terry Paholek, senior project engineer, HNTB
  • John Lawrence, construction manager, HNTB Corporation
  • Brian Hall, professional engineer, HNTB Corporation
  • Randolph Durland, transportation technician, Idaho Transportation Department
  • Matthew Williams, staff civil engineer, Burns & McDonnell
  • Jason Burger, resident construction manager, Development Facilitators Inc.
  • Steven Crawley, safety supervisor, Lane Construction
  • Aaron Fontenot, field engineer, Barriere Construction Company LLC
  • Michael Easley, project manager, Barriere Construction Co. LLC
  • Anthony Joosten, project safety manager, Kraemer North America LLC
  • Clayton Zacha, area engineer, TXDOT
  • Bryan Clelland, superintendent, Barriere Construction Co. LLC
  • Philip Graham, director of assurance services, HNTB Corporation
  • Roy Schofield, resident manager, HNTB
  • Michael McCauley, safety director, Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration
  • John Hurst, field engineer, Barriere Construction Co. LLC
  • Catherine Hejl, civil engineer manager, HNTB
  • Christian Valeton, project manager, Barriere Construction Company LLC
  • Brian Ishee, superintendent, Barriere Construction Co. LLC
  • Tyler White, civil engineer manager, HNTB Corporation
  • Dillon Lee, field engineer, Barriere Construction Co. LLC
  • Brandon Kuehl, assistant civil engineer, Burns & McDonnell Engineering
  • Timothy Jones, safety manager, Lane Construction
  • Michael Munsell, safety specialist, Burns & McDonnell Engineering
  • Jerrad Heppler, corporate safety coordinator, Banks Construction Company
  • Rashawn Austin, safety engineer, TAP Electrical Contracting

As of Dec. 15, 510 professionals representing 103 companies and agencies in 38 states and Washington, D.C., have earned the credential since the program's launch in late 2016.

"Our industry was deemed essential at the onset of COVID-19, and with a full work week and new challenges in an uncertain environment, these professionals still accomplished their goals," said Brad Sant, ARTBA senior vice president of safety and education.

"There are few stories in the safety arena this year more positive than the transportation construction industry professionals who earned the SCTPP credential."

To learn more about the American National Standards Institute-accredited certification exam and eligibility requirements, visit puttingsafetyfirst.org.



