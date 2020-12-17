Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Thu December 17, 2020 - National Edition
Catherine Hejl, a civil engineer manager at HNTB, has become the 500th industry professional to earn the Safety Certification for Transportation Project Professionals (SCTPP) credential, the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) Foundation announced Dec. 15.
"At HNTB, we want every one of our employees to go home each evening. Preparing for and getting this safety certification reinvigorated my commitment to myself and my team that safety is our number one priority in everything we do," said Hejl. "Earning this credential helps me expand my contribution to our CEI practice and ensure an extra set of safety eyes throughout the life of a project."
The SCTPP was created to raise safety awareness in the planning, design, construction and management of transportation projects from inception to completion. Its goal is to establish a national benchmark for safety awareness to dramatically reduce the number of incidents that occur on U.S. transportation project sites. Nearly 50,000 people are injured or killed in or around these sites annually.
Here are the names of the industry professionals who have earned the SCTPP credential since February:
As of Dec. 15, 510 professionals representing 103 companies and agencies in 38 states and Washington, D.C., have earned the credential since the program's launch in late 2016.
"Our industry was deemed essential at the onset of COVID-19, and with a full work week and new challenges in an uncertain environment, these professionals still accomplished their goals," said Brad Sant, ARTBA senior vice president of safety and education.
"There are few stories in the safety arena this year more positive than the transportation construction industry professionals who earned the SCTPP credential."
To learn more about the American National Standards Institute-accredited certification exam and eligibility requirements, visit puttingsafetyfirst.org.