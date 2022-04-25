(L-R) are Darren Albus, ASCO North Texas regional vice president; Justin Holland, Texas State Representative Dist. 33; Brax Wright, ASCO CEO; John Wright, ASCO CIO/vice president and third generation owner; Chase Key, ASCO vice president/WTX sales manager and third generation owner; Courtney Vanderham, ASCO vice president/WTX operations and third generation owner; Steve Wright, ASCO president; Shawn Houchins, ASCO Little Elm branch manager; and Judge Andy Eads, Denton County, commissioner.

ASCO Equipment Company, a construction, agriculture and material handling equipment provider, celebrated the grand opening and ribbon cutting of its new Little Elm facility at 27500 E University Dr., Aubrey, TX 76227 on April 20.

The grand opening was attended by ASCO ownership and team members, Case Construction Equipment and Case IH leadership, customers, suppliers, The Town of Little Elm, Denton County and the Little Elm Economic Development Corporation.

"The construction of our new Little Elm location accomplishes several goals," said ASCO President Steve Wright.

"We wanted our customers to recognize our commitment to their businesses in the construction and agriculture equipment markets in north Texas. Second, our new facility will increase our ability to provide the superior level of customer service in sales, rental, parts and service both we and our customer's desire."

The Little Elm facility is ASCO's 24th location and also its largest with a total footprint of 48,800 sq. ft. The new facility is designed to better serve the growing DFW Metroplex and fill in a geographic gap to serve the North portion of the metroplex and Denton County.

The new facility has 15,000 sq. ft. dedicated for sales and rental operations, a 25,000 sq. ft. service shop including 14 super bays, 5,700 sq. ft. of warehouse and 3,000 sq. ft. outside wash bay area.

"We are so excited that ASCO chose Little Elm and we look forward to a successful partnership as this region continues to grow and develop," said Little Elm Mayor Curtis J. Cornelious.

The team for the project includes Shawn Willis and Acuform Architecture for the project design. Scott Shaheen and Hooker Contracting Company is the general contractor.

"We welcome ASCO to Little Elm. Denton County is a great place to do business, and we are pleased ASCO chose Little Elm to expand its growing operations," said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

ASCO's product offering includes the full line of Case Construction Equipment, Case IH agriculture equipment, Genie lifts and SENNEBOGEN purpose-built material mandlers, as well as many other lines of agriculture, construction and material handling equipment.

For more information, visit www.ascoeq.com.

