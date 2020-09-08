ASCO Hosts Virtual Groundbreaking for Little Elm Facility

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, ASCO Equipment Company was still able to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony — done virtually — for its newest loaction in Little Elm. The Little Elm facility is ASCO’s 24th location with a total footprint of 48,800 sq. ft.

ASCO Equipment Company, a construction, agriculture and material handling equipment provider, announced the groundbreaking of its new Little Elm facility on U.S. 380.

The virtual groundbreaking was celebrated by ASCO ownership and team members, The town of Little Elm, Denton County and Little Elm Economic Development Corporation.

"The Little Elm EDC, town of Little Elm and Denton County Commissioners have been terrific partners in this process," said ASCO President Steve Wright. "Their cooperation and dedication to our project have enabled us to move forward on this key facility, which is essential to our ability to serve our growing customer base in North Texas."

The Little Elm facility is ASCO's 24th location with a total footprint of 48,800 sq. ft. and an expected job creation of 58 within the first five years. The new facility is designed to better serve the growing DFW Metroplex and fill in a geographic gap to serve the North portion of the metroplex and Denton County.

"We are thrilled to have ASCO as part of our Little Elm business community and appreciate their contribution to the Town in increased economic diversity and more jobs—both today and in the future," said Mayor David Hillock

Construction plans for the Little Elm facility include 15,000 sq. ft. dedicated for sales and rental operations, a 25,000 sq. ft. service shop including 14 super bays, 5,700 sq. ft. of warehouse and 3,000 sq. ft. outside wash bay area. The expected construction completion and grand opening is projected for Fall 2021. The team for the project includes Shawn Willis and Acuform Architecture for the project design. Scott Shaheen and Hooker Contracting Company is the General Contractor.

"Denton County continues a rapid pace of growth and, as such, needs businesses like ASCO Equipment to provide the construction industry with what they need to meet demand," said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. "We worked closely with the Little Elm Economic Development Corporation, Mustang Utility District and the Town of Little Elm to bring this project to fruition."

ASCO's product offering includes the full line of Case Construction Equipment, Case IH Agriculture Equipment, Genie Lifts and Sennebogen Purpose-Built Material Handlers, as well as many other lines of well-known and respected construction, agriculture, and material handling equipment.

About ASCO

ASCO was founded in 1960 as Associated Supply Company in Lubbock, Texas, by the late J.W. "Bill" Wright, as a Towmotor lift truck dealership and U.S. Army surplus equipment store. The company is currently led by Bill and Corinne's children, Brax Wright, Steve Wright and Paula Key. Three of the third-generation work in the company today, along with more than 600 other teammates

For more information, visit www.ascoeq.com.