Aslan GPS Introduces Tracking Product for Equipment Management

Aslan GPS tags are purpose built to survive in almost any construction application while providing the data that contractors need on a user friendly interface, according to the manfacturer.

Aslan GPS has introduced a unique GPS tracking product that makes equipment management easier.

Aslan's ultra-tough battery powered GPS tags exceed certain military testing standards and will provide years of hassle free tracking, according to the manufacturer.

The software also created by Aslan, provides a simple and intuitive interface designed specifically for contractors. Aslan GPS was developed by people who know the construction industry and are familiar with job sites. President, Bill Pratt has more than 15 years of experience in the construction industry.

"After trying a lot of different trackers and software to solve our own problems, we decided we should design our own system, both tags and software , from the ground up," said Pratt.

Aslan software can integrate with almost any platform if required. The software also can consolidate data from other telematics systems.

"Customers are increasing attachment and machine utilization, decreasing rental costs, and saving time and money searching for equipment," Pratt said.

Aslan GPS was created specifically to track construction equipment and survive the toughest job sites in the world.

For more information, visit aslangps.com.