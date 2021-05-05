The insulated SI197HDT is mounted on a TOR chassis, offers 197 ft. of vertical reach and enables live-line work on energized powerlines up to 765 kV.

Bronto Skylift's distributor, Aspen Equipment, recently delivered two new aerial platforms to customers in California and South Dakota. Though based in Minnesota, Aspen's build and delivery capabilities allow it to serve customers in many industries from around the country.

Aspen Equipment has been a North American dealer of Bronto for nearly 22 years and currently operates as a distributor in 10 states — Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Montana, Wyoming, Idaho and Utah, and has some exclusive customers beyond this territory as well.

The two recent deliveries include an SI197HDT insulated work platform and an S200XDT aerial work platform. These Bronto models include key features designed to enable safe working access to overhead power lines. The S200XDT is mounted on a Peterbilt chassis and features a working height of 200 ft.; horizontal outreach of 121 ft.; and a cage load of 1,500 lbs. Optional equipment includes a detachable material handler in the working cage; a continuous 360-degree turntable rotation; and a control center in the turntable.

The insulated SI197HDT is mounted on a TOR chassis, offers 197 ft. of vertical reach and enables live-line work on energized powerlines up to 765 kV. Optional equipment includes a fiber optic intercom between the cage and the ground team; a hydraulic generator; and preparedness for an insulator washer. Both units were mounted on their chassis in Bronto Skylift's workshop in Orlando, Fla.

Jed Fischbach, territory manager of Aspen Equipment, worked extensively with the clients to ensure that the Bronto model they received would fit their needs for high-reach accessibility.

"We are happy to be the one-stop source for the best and tallest aerials available in North America for our customers," he said.

