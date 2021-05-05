Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Aspen Equipment Delivers Two Bronto Aerial Platforms

Wed May 05, 2021 - West Edition #10
Aspen Equipment, Bronto Skylift


The insulated SI197HDT is mounted on a TOR chassis, offers 197 ft. of vertical reach and enables live-line work on energized powerlines up to 765 kV.
The insulated SI197HDT is mounted on a TOR chassis, offers 197 ft. of vertical reach and enables live-line work on energized powerlines up to 765 kV.
The insulated SI197HDT is mounted on a TOR chassis, offers 197 ft. of vertical reach and enables live-line work on energized powerlines up to 765 kV. The S200XDT is mounted on a Peterbilt chassis and features a working height of 200 ft.; horizontal outreach of 121 ft.; and a cage load of 1,500 lbs.

Bronto Skylift's distributor, Aspen Equipment, recently delivered two new aerial platforms to customers in California and South Dakota. Though based in Minnesota, Aspen's build and delivery capabilities allow it to serve customers in many industries from around the country.

Aspen Equipment has been a North American dealer of Bronto for nearly 22 years and currently operates as a distributor in 10 states — Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Montana, Wyoming, Idaho and Utah, and has some exclusive customers beyond this territory as well.

The two recent deliveries include an SI197HDT insulated work platform and an S200XDT aerial work platform. These Bronto models include key features designed to enable safe working access to overhead power lines. The S200XDT is mounted on a Peterbilt chassis and features a working height of 200 ft.; horizontal outreach of 121 ft.; and a cage load of 1,500 lbs. Optional equipment includes a detachable material handler in the working cage; a continuous 360-degree turntable rotation; and a control center in the turntable.

The insulated SI197HDT is mounted on a TOR chassis, offers 197 ft. of vertical reach and enables live-line work on energized powerlines up to 765 kV. Optional equipment includes a fiber optic intercom between the cage and the ground team; a hydraulic generator; and preparedness for an insulator washer. Both units were mounted on their chassis in Bronto Skylift's workshop in Orlando, Fla.

Jed Fischbach, territory manager of Aspen Equipment, worked extensively with the clients to ensure that the Bronto model they received would fit their needs for high-reach accessibility.

"We are happy to be the one-stop source for the best and tallest aerials available in North America for our customers," he said.




Today's top stories

Metro Overpass Collapses in Mexico City, Leaving Many Dead, Injured

Cat MH3250, MH3260 Material Handlers Set New Standard

VIDEO: SR 167 Completion Project Gaining Momentum

Bobcat Company, Country Artist Justin Moore Announce Partnership, Fan Sweepstakes

John Deere Introduces John Deere Protect Service Plan

ABLE Equipment Rental Announces Appointment of Vice President of Sales Operations

Industry Urges Workers to Get COVID Vaccine

Ensuring Quality, Speeding Project With Instant Moisture Measurement



 

Read more about...

Aerial Lifts Aspen Equipment Company Bronto Skylift






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo