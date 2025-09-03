ASRC Builders-Caddell secured a $290.3M contract from the US Army Corps of Engineers to construct a cutting-edge training center at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska. The facility will support joint and multinational force training, withstand harsh weather and provide essential features like simulator rooms and administrative spaces. Construction is set to be completed by June 2029.

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson photo A Boeing B-52 Stratofortress takes off from Alaska’s Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

The United States Department of Defense (DoD) announced in July that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) awarded ASRC Builders-Caddell a $290.3 million contract to build the Joint Integrated Test and Training Center at Alaska's Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER), govconwire.com reported.

The center will offer both synthetic and live-fly training and will be the first facility able to hold both joint and multinational force training.

The 149,913-sq-ft., two-story flight simulator training facility project will be designed to withstand the state's cold weather conditions in Alaska, govconwire.com reported.

The project includes site improvements such as earthwork, landscaping, exterior lighting, parking, sidewalks and roadways; a structural steel frame and reinforced concrete foundations; insulated steel panel and masonry walls; a seam metal and membrane roof; interior raised access floor systems; utility space for chiller equipment; self-contained HVAC systems; enclosures for standby generators; a service substation; both non-secure spaces and secure spaces; briefing rooms and simulator rooms; mission operation centers; a central server room; and administrative areas, an auditorium, administrative areas, break rooms and security office.

The USACE said construction is expected to be finished by June 2029, govconwire.com reported.

The USACE obligated $110.9 million of fiscal 2025 military construction funds for the project at the time of the award.

When the Department of the Air Force first announced the selection of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson for the project, the department said its decision came "after assessing the area's ability to facilitate the mission and infrastructure capacity, while accounting for community support, environmental factors and cost," govconwire.com reported.

"From our position in Alaska, Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson is uniquely situated to protect the homeland and project joint forces," said Col. David Wilson, 673rd Air Base Wing and JBER commander. "This investment powers us to deliver on those missions, increase readiness and build the next generation of agile combat warfighters and support teams."

