The Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) Cross-Industry Compensation & Cost of Doing Business Report Surveys are now open to AED distributor members.

AED has been representing the interests of the equipment distribution industry since 1919. With a membership consisting of dealers, manufacturers and service providers in construction, agriculture, mining, forestry, power generation and rental equipment, AED reports provide invaluable insight and data into industry-specific topics.

AED has partnered with Industry Insights, a firm specializing in high quality survey research services, to conduct the surveys. Responses are securely collected solely by Industry Insights and remain anonymous and confidential. Each participant will receive a free copy of the report which is scheduled to be available in May 2024.

The Compensation Report is cross-industry, with more than 1,000 participating companies, spanning numerous distribution specialties and providing reliable compensation-related benchmarks for companies in wholesale trade and distribution. Data collected and categories reported include recruiting and retention, health care costs and trends, retirement benefits, vacation and paid time off (PTO), holidays, sick and other leave, and sales practices.

The results of the survey provide unprecedented levels of information about compensation and benefits of more than 1,000 organizations across the distribution industry. Results provide executive pay statistics for all levels, from top level executives to 35 of the most common distributor staff positions.

The Cost of Doing Business Report presents a straightforward analysis of the financial and operating characteristics of dealerships. Designed to provide easy to understand guidelines for analyzing profitability and identifying business performance improvement opportunities, the report includes segments on sales volume, line of business, regions, rental emphasis and high-profit distributors.

These reports are two of five industry specific benchmarking reports that AED offers including the Contracts Report, State Equipment Dealer Laws, and Rental Companion Report. All reports are available to purchase through the AED website, www.aednet.org.

