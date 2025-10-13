Associated Equipment Distributors welcomes Nathan Riggins as Director of Government Affairs, adding his expertise in legislative diplomacy and policy development to lead advocacy efforts in Washington, D.C. He will work closely with AED's senior VP to advance pro-growth policies, ensuring industry priorities are well-represented before lawmakers and regulators.

AED photo Nathan Riggins

Associated Equipment Distributors announced the addition of Nathan Riggins as director of government affairs. Based in AED's Washington, D.C., office, Riggins will play a key leadership role in advancing the association's legislative and regulatory priorities.

In his new position, Riggins will work closely with Daniel B. Fisher, AED's senior vice president of government and external affairs to develop and execute the association's government affairs strategy. In collaboration with AED's recently hired Government Affairs Manager Matt Lamy, he will ensure increased visibility and effectiveness in advocating for pro-growth policies across all levels of government.

Riggins brings extensive experience in legislative diplomacy, policy development and stakeholder engagement to his new role. Prior to joining AED, he served as senior program manager of Democratic Governance at the National Democratic Institute (NDI), where he led the organization's Legislative Strengthening team and managed programs supporting foreign legislatures under several USAID-funded initiatives. Earlier in his career, Riggins worked in the U.S. House of Representatives, including as a Legislative Assistant for Rep. Andy Kim and in the office of Rep. Ted Lieu, where he gained broad experience in national security, foreign affairs, appropriations and infrastructure policy.

"We're excited to welcome Nathan to the AED Government Affairs team," said Fisher. "His deep understanding of legislative processes and global policy engagement will be an incredible asset as we continue expanding our advocacy efforts and representing the interests of the equipment industry before policymakers."

"I'm honored to join AED and contribute to its strong legacy of advocacy on behalf of the equipment industry," said Riggins. "I look forward to working with our members to advance policies that drive growth, strengthen our workforce and ensure the continued success of this vital sector."

AED maintains a full-time presence in Washington, D.C., Ottawa and Sacramento, advocating on behalf of its members before key lawmakers and regulators, The association ensures the equipment industry's priorities receive full consideration on both sides of the border and provides members with access to the most influential decision-makers in North America.

