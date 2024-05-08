List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Associated Training Services Awarded CCO EDU Accreditation

    Wed May 08, 2024 - National Edition
    CCO


    Associated Training Services (ATS) has been qualified by CCO Education Services (CCO EDU) as an Accredited Training Provider (ATP).

    John Klabacka, president of ATS, said, "We are proud and excited to be an Accredited Training Provider under the new CCO EDU accreditation standards. ATS understands the importance of training providers meeting higher level standards to give potential customers a measure of judging quality when it comes to training and preparation for CCO certification testing."

    The rigorous accreditation process required meeting a 40-plus point Accredited Training Provider Standard that included submitting hundreds of pages of documentation demonstrating that the standard was met. CCO EDU thoroughly audited ATS and conducted interviews to verify the information.

    Organizations earning the prestigious ATP designation can be found at https://www.ccoedu.org/accredited-training-provider-listing/ .

    CCO EDU launched the ATP program in 2024 to demonstrate evaluation and identification of high-quality training providers.

    "The ATP designation identifies training organizations that have met the stringent standards put in place by CCO EDU," said CEO Thom Sicklesteel. "We congratulate John Klabacka and ATS on meeting this standard and congratulate them on the well-deserved ATP recognition."

    This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




