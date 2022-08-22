The mobile GT2612V is manufactured on a heavy-duty, welded steel main frame with a channel cross section. A walkway around the screen and remote grease lubrication for ground-level access make maintenance simple.

Astec Industries' Materials Solutions Group has launched its newest mobile high frequency screening plant, the GT2612V.

The plant features a 2612V Vari-Vibe high frequency screen. The two-deck, 6 by 12 ft. (1.8 by 3.7 m) screen uses a unique rotary tensioning system that allows for some of the quickest screen media changes on the market, giving producers more uptime, according to the manufacturer.

The 2612V also has deck-mounted, variable speed hydraulic vibrators, a hydraulic mechanism for varying operating angles, a fines collecting hopper, top and bottom deck discharge chutes and an aggregate spreader. The high frequency screen can quickly and efficiently size crushed stone, recycled asphalt pavement, sand, gravel, coal and a variety of other materials.

The plant includes a large hopper with a capacity of 8 cu. yds. that is equipped with 6-in. sloped grizzly openings and a remote tipping grid. The hopper also includes foldable wings and hydraulic support legs. The variable-speed, 48-in. wide belt feeder features a high-torque hydraulic drive, full length impact bed, rubber lagged head pulley and self-cleaning wing tail pulley.

The screen plant is equipped with four conveyors: a delivery conveyor, two side conveyors and a fines conveyor. All conveyors feature a variable-speed hydraulic drive and easily fold for transport. The GT2612V is powered by a Caterpillar Tier IV Final, 136 hp (101.4 kW) engine, while engine mounted hydraulic pumps operate all plant functions. The plant includes a PLC control system with pendant remote controls for the tracks.

Additional options for the GT2612V mobile plant include: engine alternatives (Caterpillar Tier III and Stage V) 15-ft. hopper/feeder in lieu of standard for additional capacity, heavier-duty grizzly section with replaceable grouser bar cartridge, vibrating grid, bridge breaker, vinyl dust cover, standard steel screen cloth, engine enclosure filter kit, engine block heater, immersion heater, wireless track remote, telematics system, auto-grease system and more.

