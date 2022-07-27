Astec’s newest PTSC plant is equipped with an 8 by 18 ft. (2.4 by 5.5 m) top deck and an 8 by 12 ft. (2.4 by 3.7 m) bottom deck.

Astec Industries' Materials Solutions Group has designed and launched its newest portable high frequency screen plant, the PTSC2818VM.

The plant's design and size is the first of its kind for the industry, according to the manufacturer, featuring an 8-ft.-wide high frequency screen.

Astec's newest PTSC plant is equipped with an 8 by 18 ft. (2.4 by 5.5 m) top deck and an 8 by 12 ft. (2.4 by 3.7 m) bottom deck.

The screen design features externally-mounted vibrators at the ends of the tappets for a more aggressive screening action. This unique design creates a higher G-force and reduces heat load from material to motors as compared to single, center-mounted vibrators. It also allows for easier maintenance and adjustments.

The screen is equipped with hydraulic operating angle adjustment, a fines collection hopper, top- and bottom-deck discharge chutes and an aggregate spreader.

Similar to other PTSC plants, the 2818VM features a nominal 54 in. by 38 ft. (137.16 by 1,158.2 cm) delivery conveyor with hydraulic drive and full-length skirtboards. The chassis is fitted with manually-operating support legs, outriggers for additional support and folding walkways along the screen.

The new portable plant is available with a variety of options, including: steel screen cloth, vinyl dust cover, hydraulic leveling jacks, immersion heaters for hydraulic reservoirs, starters for three off-plant conveyors and more.

For more information, email [email protected]

