Astec Industries is showcasing its Rock to Road product line at ConExpo-Con/AGG, including a new forestry and environmental recycling solution.

The newest horizontal grinder will be unveiled at Booth C30235, along with several other new innovations.

Astec will have product managers and subject matter experts on hand in the booth to offer walk-arounds and up-close views of the new machine beginning March 14.

Michael Spreadbury, product manager, said, "There is a lot of interest before the show. We are excited to share this development and explain the new features we have to offer. We look forward to showing our visitors how this new horizontal grinder can increase their productivity and efficiency."

Astec looks forward to connecting with prospective and existing customers at the booth.

For more information, visit www.astecindustries.com/CONEXPO2023.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories