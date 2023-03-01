List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
ConExpo
Buyer's Guides
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Astec Industries to Debut New Horizontal Grinder at ConExpo 2023

Wed March 01, 2023 - National Edition
Astec Industries


Astec Industries is showcasing its Rock to Road product line at ConExpo-Con/AGG, including a new forestry and environmental recycling solution.

The newest horizontal grinder will be unveiled at Booth C30235, along with several other new innovations.

Astec will have product managers and subject matter experts on hand in the booth to offer walk-arounds and up-close views of the new machine beginning March 14.

Michael Spreadbury, product manager, said, "There is a lot of interest before the show. We are excited to share this development and explain the new features we have to offer. We look forward to showing our visitors how this new horizontal grinder can increase their productivity and efficiency."

Astec looks forward to connecting with prospective and existing customers at the booth.

For more information, visit www.astecindustries.com/CONEXPO2023.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




Today's top stories

ODOT Swings Into Gear for Emergency Repairs

ConExpo-Con/AGG, IFPE Launch App to Help Attendees Navigate Biggest Show Ever

Caterpillar to Host Nine Finalists to Determine 2023 Global Operator Challenge 'World Champion'

LiuGong North America to Showcase Company Growth, Battery Electric Vehicle Technology, New Products at ConExpo

Interstate 81 Project in Syracuse Allowed to Proceed, But Viaduct Removal Blocked

New Study Shows Boston to Manchester, N.H., Rail Service Would Cost $782M to Build

Project Rebuilds Streets, Installs New Water Mains, Sewers in Bayside, Auburndale, Flushing, N.Y.

Common Ground Alliance Announces '50 in 5' Industry Challenge to Cut Damages to Buried Utilities in Half by 2028



 

Read more about...

Astec ConExpo ConExpo 2023 Grinders Recycling & Processing Equipment






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA