List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Astec Launches Updates to RP-Series Highway Class Asphalt Pavers

Mon April 11, 2022 - National Edition
Astec Industries


All highway class asphalt pavers are now outfitted with an innovative digital control system and easy-to-understand touch screen interface.
All highway class asphalt pavers are now outfitted with an innovative digital control system and easy-to-understand touch screen interface.

Astec announced the debut of a new, modern operator control system on all Roadtec RP-series highway class asphalt pavers.

The RP paver line has been updated with operator controls that provide improved functionality and a compact, modern feel. All highway class asphalt pavers are now outfitted with an innovative digital control system and easy-to-understand touch screen interface. These advanced updates deliver a balance of intuitive technology and simplified operation, according to the manufacturer.

Keith Hagy, product manager of Astec paving products, said, "We are always motivated by our customers' needs and we are continually committed to innovation and progress. This new advancement is the perfect coupling of invention and customer focus. By listening to our customers, we developed a highly functional, technologically-advanced control system that is still simple to operate and service."

The reliable and easy-to-service control system includes:

  • Digital Operator Panel — Panel displays clear and easy-to-understand digital icons, allowing operators to easily monitor machine status
  • Ergonomic Experience — Stations are conveniently positioned within reach of the operators' fingertips
  • Touch Screen Display — Intuitive touch screen allows operators to work quickly and efficiently

The improved RP-series highway class pavers will continue to be manufactured with the same machine features and will now include the upgraded control panel technology standard on all models.

For more information, visit astecindustries.com.




Today's top stories

Transforming the Port of Baltimore

Tenna Announces Maintenance Work Order Integration With Viewpoint Vista

Kubota Announces Grand Opening of R&D Center, Expanding North America-Based Innovation

Is Right-to-Repair Order a Sleeper Issue for the Construction Industry?

Volvo CE Breaks Ground on $6.4M North American Technician Training Center

Rockingham Bridges Replacement Over Williams River Finishes On Time

Yanmar America Sponsors Atlanta Braves

Major Expansion at Georgia's Port of Brunswick to Add $150M in Capacity



 

Read more about...

Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Asphalt Pavers Astec New Products






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo