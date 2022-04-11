Our Main Office
Mon April 11, 2022 - National Edition
Astec announced the debut of a new, modern operator control system on all Roadtec RP-series highway class asphalt pavers.
The RP paver line has been updated with operator controls that provide improved functionality and a compact, modern feel. All highway class asphalt pavers are now outfitted with an innovative digital control system and easy-to-understand touch screen interface. These advanced updates deliver a balance of intuitive technology and simplified operation, according to the manufacturer.
Keith Hagy, product manager of Astec paving products, said, "We are always motivated by our customers' needs and we are continually committed to innovation and progress. This new advancement is the perfect coupling of invention and customer focus. By listening to our customers, we developed a highly functional, technologically-advanced control system that is still simple to operate and service."
The reliable and easy-to-service control system includes:
The improved RP-series highway class pavers will continue to be manufactured with the same machine features and will now include the upgraded control panel technology standard on all models.
For more information, visit astecindustries.com.