ASV recognizes Barda Equipment as the 2022 Large Market winner.

ASV, a manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, presented three dealers with Dealer of the Year Awards for 2022.

Barda Equipment is the Large Market winner, Butler Equipment is the Medium Market winner and Duffy's Sales & Rental is the winner of the Small Market category.

"These three dealers stand out due to their commitment to ASV and excellent customer service standards," said Jeff Pate, director of sales for the ASV brand. "We are proud to have them as our partners representing our brand in their communities."

Alberta-based Barda Equipment is ASV's 2022 Large Market winner. The multi-location dealer shares ASV's commitment to quality products and service. With a focus on the forestry, landscape, oilfield and building construction industries, Barda Equipment has been a loyal representative of the ASV brand for more than 35 years and also was awarded ASV's 2019 Dealer of the Year Award.

Butler Equipment is the winner of the 2022 Medium Market award. The Connecticut-based dealer serves a wide variety of customers and is committed to putting the needs of its customers first. This ideal has brought them success for more than 55 years.

Butler has been an ASV dealer since 2002 and knows that the quality product the brand provides will lead its customers to a positive experience.

ASV selected Duffy's Sales & Rental as the winner of the 2022 Small Market award. The Wisconsin-based dealer has served ASV customers since 1993, providing sales, rental, parts and services for the construction, landscaping and land clearing industries. It's parts and service department is headed by the longest tenured service representative of ASV equipment in the United States.

For more information, visit www.asvi.com.

