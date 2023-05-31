List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    ASV Announces 2022 Dealer Award Winners

    Wed May 31, 2023 - National Edition
    ASV


    ASV recognizes Barda Equipment as the 2022 Large Market winner.
    ASV recognizes Barda Equipment as the 2022 Large Market winner.
    ASV recognizes Barda Equipment as the 2022 Large Market winner. ASV recognizes Butler Equipment as the 2022 Medium Market winner. ASV recognizes Duffy Sales & Rental as the 2022 Small Market winner.

    ASV, a manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, presented three dealers with Dealer of the Year Awards for 2022.

    Barda Equipment is the Large Market winner, Butler Equipment is the Medium Market winner and Duffy's Sales & Rental is the winner of the Small Market category.

    "These three dealers stand out due to their commitment to ASV and excellent customer service standards," said Jeff Pate, director of sales for the ASV brand. "We are proud to have them as our partners representing our brand in their communities."

    Barda Equipment

    Alberta-based Barda Equipment is ASV's 2022 Large Market winner. The multi-location dealer shares ASV's commitment to quality products and service. With a focus on the forestry, landscape, oilfield and building construction industries, Barda Equipment has been a loyal representative of the ASV brand for more than 35 years and also was awarded ASV's 2019 Dealer of the Year Award.

    Butler Equipment

    Butler Equipment is the winner of the 2022 Medium Market award. The Connecticut-based dealer serves a wide variety of customers and is committed to putting the needs of its customers first. This ideal has brought them success for more than 55 years.

    Butler has been an ASV dealer since 2002 and knows that the quality product the brand provides will lead its customers to a positive experience.

    Duffy Sales & Rental

    ASV selected Duffy's Sales & Rental as the winner of the 2022 Small Market award. The Wisconsin-based dealer has served ASV customers since 1993, providing sales, rental, parts and services for the construction, landscaping and land clearing industries. It's parts and service department is headed by the longest tenured service representative of ASV equipment in the United States.

    For more information, visit www.asvi.com.




    Today's top stories

    Austin's $4B CAP Project Reshapes Highway

    Phase Two of $464M LA 1 Bridge Begins in Louisiana

    Yanmar Compact Equipment Announces North America 2022 Dealer of the Year Award Winners

    McCullough Construction Replacing Swift Creek Bridge

    ConExpo-Con/AGG Caps Mental Health Awareness Efforts With CIASP Donation

    Mecalac Launches Multifunctional Compact Loader Line to North American Market

    School Board in Georgia Approves $179M Contract to Build New Cherokee High

    U.S. Greenlights Transmission Line for Renewable Energy



     

    Read more about...

    ASV Awards Barda Equipment Butler Equipment LLC Duffy's Sales & Rentals






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA