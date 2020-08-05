--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
ASV Expands Dealer Network in Second Quarter of 2020

Wed August 05, 2020 - National Edition
ASV added several new dealers to its dealer network in the second quarter of 2020. The new dealers offer ASV’s full line of skid-steers and compact track loaders, including the recently introduced RT-50 Posi-Track loader.
ASV Holdings Inc., a manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, added new dealers to its dealer network in Q2 of 2020 — three locations each for new dealers CLM Equipment Co. Inc. and TraxPlus LLC, as well as the addition of Nick's Skid & Steer and a location for Quality Forklift Sales & Service Inc.

The new dealers represent a significant addition to ASV's quickly growing dealer network as the company expands across the United States and Canada.

The new dealers will offer ASV's full line of Posi-Track compact track loaders. The line includes the RT-40, RT-25 and the recently introduced RT-50; the mid-sized RT-65, RT-75 and VT-70 High Output; and the RT-120 Forestry. The dealers also will offer ASV's full line of skid-steer loaders.

"A widespread presence of reliable dealer partners is important to us at ASV because we know how our customers appreciate being able to count on their local dealer," said Jeff Pate, ASV director of sales. "We're excited to welcome these new partners. They truly share ASV's values of integrity, quality and customer service — which we consider critical for maintaining customer satisfaction."

For more information, visit www.asvi.com.



