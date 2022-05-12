ASV Holdings Inc. has expanded its line of branded attachments tested for use on ASV machines. The new lineup includes augers and bits, breakers, trenchers and soil conditioners.

ASV Holdings Inc., a manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, has expanded its line of branded attachments tested for use on ASV machines. The new lineup features augers and bits, breakers, trenchers and soil conditioners.

The attachments are tested to ensure maximum efficiency and performance with ASV equipment. Plus, contractors can benefit from working with a single point of contact for a comprehensive package of ASV equipment and attachments.

"ASV is excited to further expand its line of branded attachments with the addition of trenchers, augers and bits, breakers and soil conditioners for CTLs and skid steers," said Frank Gangi, attachments product manager for the ASV brand. "These new attachments are the perfect option for contractors who need enhanced versatility and want the guarantee that the tool is perfectly matched to their ASV machine."

The attachments are available through ASV's dealer network and include a two-year warranty with all parts and support available directly through ASV. Additionally, each attachment is matched and tested for use with ASV machines for compatibility contractors can trust.

"Our goal with these attachments is to increase accessibility for contractors to take on more jobs with their CTL or skid steer," said Gangi. "We've designed our line of attachments with durable paint and heavy-duty construction to hold up to whatever the job site brings."

Along with the warranty and durable design, the expanded line of ASV attachments also is simple to finance. Eligible commercial buyers who purchase an ASV machine through an ASV dealer have the option to finance the attachment with their machine.

ASV will continue to expand its attachment line to add to the growing capabilities of ASV machines and fill the increasing demands and variety of job-specific applications.

The attachments are available for order through ASV's dealer network.

For more information, visit www.asvi.com.

