ASV introduced new high-performance mulchers for the MAX-Series RT-135F and RT-75HD Posi-Track loaders, as well as the first ASV-branded snow attachments. A 6-way dozer blade also is included in the updated line of branded attachments.

ASV Holdings Inc. introduced new high-performance mulchers for the MAX-Series RT-135F and RT-75HD Posi-Track loaders as well as the first ASV-branded snow attachments. A six-way dozer blade also is included in the updated line of branded attachments.

As with all ASV-branded attachments, the mulcher, snow attachments and dozer blade are simple to use and compatible with all brands with the added advantage of being matched and tested for use with ASV machines, according to the manufacturer. ASV's attachment line also includes a two-year warranty with all parts and support available directly through ASV's dealer network.

ASV exhibited one of the new mulchers at the Equip Exposition in Louisville, Ky.

"These new attachments allow operators to enjoy ASV performance year-round —seamlessly transitioning from dirt and landscaping work in the summer to snow clearing in the winter," explained Frank Gangi, attachments product manager of the ASV brand. "Our machines are designed for all seasons and conditions and that includes our attachments."

Both the RT-135F and RT-75HD Posi-Track loaders are optimized for high performance in forestry and other demanding applications. ASV's new mulcher attachments are a perfect fit for the machines to achieve maximum power and productivity. Both the RT-135F and RT-75HD offer exceptional flow, allowing operators to get more out of their attachments while maintaining optimal machine performance.

The RT-75HD's highly efficient auxiliary hydraulic system provides 35.7 gpm high flow for reliable execution on the job. For even more power in challenging applications, the RT-135F uses a 132-hp Cummins engine combined with a 50-gpm maximum auxiliary flow and oversized auxiliary pump of 66 gpm. The extra 16 gpm within the pump means operators can run high-flow attachments, such as the new mulchers, at full speed while moving the loader without slowing down the tool.

Both the RT-135F and RT-75HD transfer more flow and pressure directly to the attachment by using larger line sizes, hydraulic coolers and direct-drive pumps rather than belt-driven pumps, which prevents power loss. The productivity of these machines combined with the new plug-and-play mulchers offers a boost to profitability in applications like forestry mulching, land clearing, trail development and right-of-way work.

ASV offers its new mulcher attachments in a standard drum or depth control series for both the RT-135F and RT-75HD. The standard drum is suitable for most applications and includes carbide teeth that excel in standing up to rocky soil. The heavy-duty construction of the standard drum series makes it the best option for operators that need a versatile mulcher that performs in all conditions.

ASV also offers the depth control series outfitted with knives that shine in stringy, fibrous vegetation applications. Depth control technology allows the mulcher to process material in a single pass and creates a consistent bite for a clean, finished look.

New ASV-branded snow attachments are an ideal match for ASV machines' all-weather performance and Posi-Track technology, providing leading traction with plenty of pushing power. The introduction of ASV's snowblower, snow blade and snow pusher allows operators to tackle winter jobs with maximum ASV performance and efficiency. The snowblower features a four-blade fan, heavy-duty gearbox and a high-carbon steel cutting edge to plow through snow and ice. Plus, a No-Freeze-Up chute design seals out snow and freezing slush to minimize downtime.

The snow blade and snow pusher have a high-carbon steel cutting edge for a long lifespan. Additionally, operators can add an optional rubber cutting edge to the snow pusher for work in sensitive areas such as sidewalks and grass.

The six-way dozer blade for grading and leveling rounds out these attachment updates with heavy-duty construction and a hydraulically controlled blade for versatility and easy operation. This all-in-one package combines a dozer, grader and leveler that can be used in a variety of applications such as road work, yard work and more.

The new ASV mulchers, snow attachments and dozer blade are currently available for pre-order through ASV's dealer network. As with previous ASV-branded attachments, eligible commercial buyers who purchase an ASV machine through an ASV dealer have the option to finance the attachment with their machine.

ASV will continue to expand its attachment line to add to the growing capabilities of ASV machines and fill the increasing demands and variety of job-specific applications.

For more information, visit www.asvi.com.

Today's top stories