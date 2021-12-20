ASV Holdings Inc. introduced a repowered RT-40 Posi-Track loader with a Yanmar engine.

Not only does the 38.2-hp engine add more power to what was already a compact powerhouse, it improves serviceability for machine owners by allowing them to have the Yanmar engine serviced at ASV dealers.

The increased power and convenient serviceability also add to the appeal of the RT-40 as a more productive, safer option than walk-behind and stand-on loaders, according to the manufacturer.

Additionally, the small-frame RT-40 showcases new comfort, visibility and performance features over its predecessor. It is a leading performer in applications that require work in tight spaces, including urban snow clearing and landscaping, making it an ideal rental product for homeowners, rental fleets and contractors, the manufacturer said.

"With the Yanmar-powered RT-40, we are doubling down on the machine's performance, reliability and comfort, as well as making it easier for our customers to service the engine at ASV dealers," said Buck Storlie, ASV Holdings Inc. product manager. "The RT-40 is already a staple due to its ability to bring more power and productivity to limited-space work that may otherwise have required a fence removal or needed to be done by hand."

Power & Productivity

The repowered RT-40 includes a more powerful new 38.2-hp Tier IV, 3-cylinder Yanmar engine. The compact track loader allows contractors and homeowners to get more done in a day, featuring a 48.3-in. width, an 8.4-ft. lift height, a 931 rated operating capacity and a 7.1 mph top speed. The machine also boasts high tractive effort, exceptional pushing and digging power due to ASV's Posi-Power system.

The RT-40's quick attach fits a variety of attachments and works with an optional adaptor plate for full-sized or walk-behind/stand-on loader attachments.

An idler wheels full-metal-face seal package increases the ROC to 1,008 lbs. In addition, the loader's compact size allows it to be conveniently towed behind a 1/2-ton pickup truck.

The RT-40 comes standard with variable auxiliary hydraulic flow and can operate efficiently at a high auxiliary circuit flow rate, powered by 13.3-gpm of pump capacity and 3,000 psi of system pressure. Labor-intensive belt servicing is eliminated due to ASV's signature use of a direct drive pump. This, along with the machine's large line sizes and hydraulic coolers, transfer more flow and pressure directly to the attachment to help prevent power loss.

A highly efficient cooling system allows operators to get more out of their machine. The RT-40 is tested to operate at full load 100 percent of the time in ambient temperatures from -40 up to 118 F.

Serviceability & Reliability

The RT-40's Yanmar engine can be serviced at ASV dealers. Yanmar engines are renowned for their longevity, and the ability to maintain it through ASV's network of dealers gives customers more convenient options when engine maintenance is required, the manufacturer said.

Additionally, the machine is designed so operators can spend less time servicing it and more time productively on the job site. Its rear-tilting hood offers easy access to maintenance points, including filters, oil and fuel tank reservoirs, hydraulic and water separator drains and the battery.

The loader is built with a heavy-duty frame, drive table and axles. It features new wiring harness routing for additional durability. In addition, the drive hose routing and chassis sealing are designed for reduced rubbing, fewer line breaks and boosted hose longevity. Metal-face seals on the front and back ensure the drive hubs do not require maintenance for the life of the machine. An optional bumper or bumper and limb riser can help protect the machine in tough applications, such as rental applications.

ASV stands behind the reliability of its Posi-Track loaders with a 2-year, 2,000-hour warranty. The warranty includes a no-derailment guarantee and covers the tracks for the entire warranty period.

Comfort and Ease of Operation

ASV brought bigger comfort to the compact cab of the repowered RT-40. Entry and exit is easier and operators have more hip room due to the new single-sided lap bar, similar to that on the larger MAX-Series models. Partially adjustable armrests and a tall cab improves comfort for operators of different sizes. The cab also is pressurized, resulting in a cleaner in-cab environment. Optional all-weather or cold weather cabs include heat and air conditioning. ASV also offers additional comfort features, including a cup holder, phone mount and DC outlet.

The RT-40 offers a safer and more productive alternative to similar-sized walk-behind and stand-on skid-steer loaders. Its cab features rollover and falling object protection, sheltering operators from outside elements with available enclosed configurations, and eliminating the fatigue that comes with standing.

Operation is easy and intuitive, due to a new 4.3-in. color display and standard hydraulic joystick controls putting full control of the machine at the operator's fingertips. A new drive transmission allows for more precise control and fine-tuned operation.

The machine also includes visibility improvements over its predecessor. A new frameless front door includes floor-to-ceiling glass area, allowing operators to better see their work and attachments. The cab's large side and rear windows provide additional lines of sight. This is further improved by the bright rear LED light and adjustable front pedestal lighting. An optional backup camera is available to replace the standard rearview mirror for additional convenience and visibility.

Posi-Track Benefits

While many compact track loader designs use the same chassis for their compact track loaders as their skid steers, ASV designs its Posi-Track and skid-steer loaders independently to provide customers with the highest performance from each machine. The RT-40's dedicated frame results in a 10.8-in. ground clearance, higher than any walk-behind or stand-on loader, as well as many larger machines. The unit can easily travel over rocks, logs, stumps and other obstacles with less risk of getting hung up.

ASV's Posi-Track system features a flexible track and an open-rail and internal positive drive-sprocket undercarriage, allowing for more traction, longer wear life and faster, more convenient undercarriage cleaning. Posi-Track loaders also have a large number of ground contact points, spreading the machine's weight evenly. As a result, the RT-40 features an industry-low 3.5 psi ground pressure, reducing the risk of damage to turf.

Optional smooth turf tracks minimize the risk of damage underfoot even further. The low ground pressure also translates to more flotation and traction on steep, slippery and wet ground, and enhanced control and pushing capabilities. The wide, flexible track maintains more contact with the ground than other designs, helping to virtually eliminate the risk of track derailment.

For more information, visit www.asvi.com.

