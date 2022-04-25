ASV’s distinctive green turf tracks have a completely smooth design and are manufactured from a specialized blend that resists cracking, provides traction and maximizes overall life, according to the manufacturer.

ASV Holdings Inc., a manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, offers smooth turf tracks for minimized damage to soft, delicate surfaces.

With a combination of greater ground surface area and the benefits of ASV's Posi-Track undercarriage, the turf tracks can achieve equal or better traction than treaded tracks on dry surfaces. ASV turf tracks can be trusted to minimize damage to topsoil and root systems, allowing for faster job completion in landscape, hardscape and golf course applications, according to the manufacturer.

"People are often surprised by how well our turf tracks perform," said Buck Storlie, product manager of the ASV brand. "We have some landscapers who put them on for a single job and then never take them off because of the exceptional performance, especially in dry ground conditions.

"In a field test, we completed 30 counter rotations with an ASV machine with turf tracks and a similar model from another manufacturer with treaded tracks. The turf tracks left no damage while the other model dug a rut 2-3 inches deep into the topsoil."

ASV's distinctive green turf tracks have a completely smooth design and are manufactured from a specialized blend that resists cracking, provides traction and maximizes overall life. The rubber tracks eliminate rusting and corrosion because they contain no steel cords. Additionally, durability is maximized through seven layers of embedded puncture, cut and stretch-resistant material, the manufacturer said.

These turf tracks are available for the RT-25, RT-40, RT-50, RT-65 and VT-70 High-Output models.

ASV turf tracks amplify the effects of ASV's Posi-Track undercarriage. Posi-Track features include flexible tracks, a large number of ground contact points and an open-rail undercarriage that contribute to longer component wear life, even ground distribution, more track on the ground and a virtually eliminated risk of derailment.

Turf tracks take that to the next level with the elimination of treads, providing maximum ground contact and achieving traction on dry surfaces comparable to or better than machines with treads, the manufacturer said.

ASV turf tracks are backed by the company's 2-year/2,000-hour warranty, which covers tracks for the entire period and includes a no-derailment guarantee on new machines.

For more information, visit www.asvi.com.

