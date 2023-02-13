ASV will introduce a new product and showcase recent introductions at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023.

ASV, a manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, will introduce a new product and feature the RT-75, RT-135F and the Yanmar-powered RT-40 equipped with ASV's rapidly expanding attachment line in Booth W40059 at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023 in Las Vegas.

ASV will be next to the Yanmar Compact Equipment booth as a visual representation of the two brands working together as one team under the Yanmar Compact Equipment North America umbrella.

"We are excited to make a splash at ConExpo with a new product that meets our customers' needs," said Buck Storlie, product manager of ASV. "Between the new product introduction and recently introduced equipment we will display; we anticipate show attendees will be impressed with what our booth has to offer."

ASV will highlight four powerful Posi-Track loaders ideal for landscaping, construction and forestry. Visitors to the booth also will get a close look at ASV's undercarriage technology through a display of the Posi-Track system.

The repowered RT-40 compact track loader includes a more powerful, new 38.2-hp Tier IV, 3-cylinder Yanmar engine. The small-frame machine is ideal for landscaping applications, rental and more.

ASV's MAX-Series RT-135F and RT-75 loaders include a next-generation cab featuring 360-degree visibility, a more spacious operator area, a fully adjustable seat, a new touchscreen display and more.

The RT-135 Forestry Posi-Track loader is one of the industry's most powerful compact track loaders, featuring 10 percent more horsepower than the previous titleholder it replaces, ASV's RT-120. This additional power allows it to maintain best-in-class machine performance while operating high-flow attachments.

For more information, visit www.asvi.com.

