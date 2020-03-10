ASV's New RT-50 is Lighter, Faster, Stronger — Showing Off Benefits of Small CTLs

The new loader features an industry-leading performance-to-weight ratio and joins the RT-25 and RT-40 — two of the industry’s smallest sit-in compact track loaders — as a powerful, lightweight machine.

ASV Holdings Inc., an industry-leading manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, offers the new mid-size RT-50 Posi-Track loader. The new loader features an industry-leading performance-to-weight ratio and joins the RT-25 and RT-40 — two of the industry's smallest sit-in compact track loaders — as a powerful, lightweight machine. All three are ideal for rental houses, commercial businesses, weekend warriors or as an addition to landscape, construction or snow-clearing fleets.

ASV exhibited the new RT-50 Posi-Track loader at The ARA Show and CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020 booth F100801.

With the addition of the RT-50 to its lineup, ASV solidifies its place as a leading manufacturer of lightweight, sit-in compact track loaders. The RT-50, RT-40 and RT-25 let operators to do more in more places thanks to the industry's lowest ground pressures, the ability to be towed behind a 1/2-ton pick-up truck, and compact statures allowing the machines to fit into tight areas. ASV also offers the widest CTL capability range, from the most compact CTL on the market, to the largest, most powerful CTL.

"ASV has been a leader in the small sit-in compact track loader market for two decades, and we continue to do so," said Justin Rupar, ASV Holdings Inc. vice president of sales and marketing. "Just like the rest of our line, these are serious, capable machines for serious work. They are lighter, faster and stronger, and their compact size allows operators to get into tight areas and do things they never thought possible with a compact track loader."

Power

The RT-50 provides operators more power in tight areas other machines have difficulty accessing, opening doors to new applications for contractors and offering an accessible rental option. Boasting a greater performance-to-weight ratio than any machine in its class, the track loader features a 1,400-pound rated operating capacity while weighing just 5,350 pounds. High performance in a lightweight machine means easy transportability and less risk of turf damage, translating to more money in a contractor's pocket.

Operators get more done in a day thanks to exceptional digging and pushing power resulting from ASV's Posi-Power system combined with a 50-horsepower engine, high efficiency drive system and a light overall weight.

The RT-50 handles demanding attachments with ease. This is thanks to a highly efficient cooling system and a robust hydraulic system that includes 3,000 psi of auxiliary pressure and a 13.3 gpm flow. The system features large line sizes, hydraulic coolers and direct-drive pumps, transferring more flow and pressure directly to the attachment with maximum efficiency.

Performance

ASV builds the RT-50 with features to optimize productivity and quality of work. Operators can use the machine to load landscape trucks and small dump trucks thanks to the loader's 109.6-inch pin height. Getting around the jobsite quickly is easy due to the loader's 7.1 mph top speed. Traveling to the project is also simple. Contractors, homeowners or rental customers can easily tow the RT-50 behind a 1/2-ton pick-up truck or SUV, as well as on small, narrow trailers. This ease of towing is the result of the machine's low trailer weight and 58.5-inch width. Plus, tight area work such as sweeping or plowing snow on sidewalks or working in narrow backyards is made easier by the RT-50's slim design.