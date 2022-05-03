C.N. Wood Acquires Three Komatsu Dealerships Along I-84
VIDEO: Atlas Copco Portable Air Launches E-Air Campaign 'Your Silent Partner'

Tue May 03, 2022 - National Edition
Atlas Copco



Atlas Copco Portable Air has launched a broad communications campaign promoting the benefits of its E-Air electric compressor range.

The campaign "Your Silent Partner" stresses the substantial benefits that electrification brings with it —none more so than the massive reduction in noise output. The low noise nature of the E-Air — at 61 decibels, comparable to the spoken voice — is a substantial customer benefit, helping all jobs — but particularly those in inner city or indoor applications —be completed in a more user-friendly way.

The wider communication campaign aims to boost sustainability and helps differentiate Atlas Copco Portable Air from its competition.

Commenting on the new campaign Tiffany Cheng, vice president communications at Atlas Copco Portable Air, said, "The E-Air range is the perfect messaging tool for us to promote not just an exceptionally effective product range, but also that Atlas Copco is on a road to zero emissions. This campaign aims to highlight that we are developing pioneering solutions that help our customers around the world become more sustainable, more efficient, and ready for the world of tomorrow."

"The electric E-Air compressor range is an important component in making that a reality," Cheng continued. "In the right applications —such as indoors, these machines provide low noise levels, zero diesel engine emissions and improved efficiency and reliability."

Game Changing Benefits

The switch from internal combustion engine brings with it a host of fundamental benefits to the E-Air range. Aside from their markedly lower noise levels, they can operate in a wider range of tough working conditions — everything from -25 C to +50 C.

Their lack of an ICE engine means that the E-Air is physically much smaller than an equivalent diesel-powered compressor —they are half the size in fact.

"The E-Air offers much more than just an alternative power source," said Maarten Vermeiren, product manager, sustainability, at the company. "The total cost of ownership is radically lower: simply not having to fuel it with diesel will save almost two thirds [65 percen] of the purchase price alone.

"That, combined with much reduced maintenance [servicing every 2,000 hours, opposed to 500 for an ICE powered unit] and fewer components drives down TCO even further."

For more information, visit www.atlascopco.com.




