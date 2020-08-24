Atlas Copco Power Technique Adds to Generator Lineup

The QAS 150 offers a power rating of 150 kVA/120 kW of prime power, while the QAS 200 delivers 200 kVA/160 kW. The two models also are dual frequency capable.

Atlas Copco Power Technique (AC) has rounded out its generator lineup with an updated version of the QAS 150 and addition of the QAS 200, now available in the marketplace.

These compact and high-performing generators are built with the same characteristics as the rest of the QAS lineup. This includes fuel efficiency, a corrosion-resistant canopy, simple service, portability and paralleling capabilities.

Ideal for a wide range of applications from construction to mining, disaster recovery, general rental and more, these machines feature a robust John Deere 6068 Tier IV Final diesel engine.

The QAS 150 offers a power rating of 150 kVA/120 kW of prime power, while the QAS 200 delivers 200 kVA/160 kW. The two models also are dual frequency capable.

An AREP alternator excitation system offers quick and easy motor starting capabilities. Even in the toughest applications and weather, the operator has stable power in less than six seconds, according to the manufacturer.

Both generators are equipped with a 335-gal. fuel tank. The large, fuel efficient tank allows the QAS 150 to run for 37 hours at 100 percent load and 44 hours at 75 percent load. The QAS 200 runs for 28 hours at 100 percent load or 37 hours at 75 percent load.

With an industry-leading compactness compared to similar powered generators in the industry, operators are able to get more generators per truckload. The QAS generators have a heavy-duty weatherproof and corrosion resistant canopy. This includes an integrated door sealing system ensuring water-tightness and improved sound attenuation. The standard variable speed fan provides lower noise emission, reduced fuel consumption and better performance in cold environments.

"The new models are fully in line with the spec and performance of the QAS range of generators, designed and built to fully meet the requirements of the most demanding mobile applications in the harshest conditions," said Angel Nieto, product manager of generators and light towers at Atlas Copco.

"Features like the standard voltage switch, which allows you to switch to a new voltage within seconds, are highly appreciated by our rental customers."

Available in either a skid mount or trailer mounted configuration, the QAS 150 and QAS 200 are designed for safe and easy movement.

The QAS line requires less than two hours of service for every 500-hour service interval. Wire routing in QAS cubicles is neat, clean, service friendly and allows for easy access through large access doors and panels. An environmentally friendly spillage-free frame is standard.

To prolong the life of the generator, these models also feature triple stage air filtration with a safety cartridge and dual stage fuel filtration.

As an available option, these generators can be linked in parallel with AC's Power Management System (PMS) parallel controller. This includes an intuitive and easy to use touchscreen display. The PMS controller manages the quantity of generators running in parallel with load demand, starting and stopping units in line with increases or decreases in load. This makes the units more fuel efficient and expands the life of the generator, according to the manufacturer. The controls also feature advanced warning and alert parameters.

For more information, visit www.atlascopco.com.