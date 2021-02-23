Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Atlas Copco Power Technique Employee-Led Water for All Organization Supports Texas Relief Efforts

Tue February 23, 2021 - West Edition
Atlas Copco


Atlas Copco Power Technique, a leading provider of air, flow and power solutions, employee-driven Water for All program, in partnership with Can'd Aid, has announced it will provide support to the state of Texas with fresh, clean drinking water.

This support responds to the recent ice and snowstorms causing widespread power outages, resulting in resident's inability to obtain heat, water, food and medicine.

Can'd Aid will use the $13,000 Atlas Copco donation to send 50,400 cans to Texans in need within the Houston and Austin areas. The truckload of cans will support nearly 8,400 individuals or approximately 2,100 families.

"We have hundreds of colleagues, their families, and multiple locations across Texas," said Aaron Prato, vice president of Atlas Copco North America LLC.

"We see the devastation, and our hearts go out to everybody affected. This is just one way we will play a part in the work to get the area back on its feet."

Through the dedicated and passionate work of Atlas Copco volunteers, Water for All funds projects worldwide, providing access to clean drinking water, sanitation and hygiene. For every dollar an employee donates, the company adds another two dollars, making a double match.

Since 2010, Atlas Copco USA has donated nearly 2 million dollars to clean-water drinking projects, including three projects directly related to Covid-19 emergency relief in the United States.

For more information on the Atlas Copco Water for All community initiative, visit https://www.atlascopcogroup.com/en/about-us/water-for-all. For more information on Atlas Copco Power Technique, visit www.atlascopco.com/en-us/construction-equipment.




Today's top stories

Unprecedented Snowstorm Temporarily Shuts Down Lone Star State

Engcon, Volvo Launch Global Collaboration

CMES Inc. Expects To Complete SR 360 Reconstruction By 2022

Genie Launches GTH-1056 Telehandler

Ritchie Bros. Continues Strong Pricing Trend With Massive Six-Day Orlando, Fla., Auction

Takeuchi Adds EquipmentShare to Its Dealer Network

Kazim Aya Joins iBUILT as Chief Engineering, Automation Officer

Innovative Concrete Work Drives SLC Water Project



 

Read more about...

Atlas Copco Natural Disaster Philanthropy TEXAS






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo