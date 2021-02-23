Atlas Copco Power Technique, a leading provider of air, flow and power solutions, employee-driven Water for All program, in partnership with Can'd Aid, has announced it will provide support to the state of Texas with fresh, clean drinking water.

This support responds to the recent ice and snowstorms causing widespread power outages, resulting in resident's inability to obtain heat, water, food and medicine.

Can'd Aid will use the $13,000 Atlas Copco donation to send 50,400 cans to Texans in need within the Houston and Austin areas. The truckload of cans will support nearly 8,400 individuals or approximately 2,100 families.

"We have hundreds of colleagues, their families, and multiple locations across Texas," said Aaron Prato, vice president of Atlas Copco North America LLC.

"We see the devastation, and our hearts go out to everybody affected. This is just one way we will play a part in the work to get the area back on its feet."

Through the dedicated and passionate work of Atlas Copco volunteers, Water for All funds projects worldwide, providing access to clean drinking water, sanitation and hygiene. For every dollar an employee donates, the company adds another two dollars, making a double match.

Since 2010, Atlas Copco USA has donated nearly 2 million dollars to clean-water drinking projects, including three projects directly related to Covid-19 emergency relief in the United States.

For more information on the Atlas Copco Water for All community initiative, visit https://www.atlascopcogroup.com/en/about-us/water-for-all. For more information on Atlas Copco Power Technique, visit www.atlascopco.com/en-us/construction-equipment.

Today's top stories