--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Pipelayers Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Straw Blowers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Atlas Copco Power Technique Introduces XAS 188 Air Compressor to the Market

Thu May 28, 2020 - National Edition
Atlas Copco


Now available in the United States, this model is one of the most popular among the small diesel AC air compressor range, which includes the XAS 110 small air compressor (110 cfm at 100 psi) and the XATS 250 (250 cfm at 150 psi).
Now available in the United States, this model is one of the most popular among the small diesel AC air compressor range, which includes the XAS 110 small air compressor (110 cfm at 100 psi) and the XATS 250 (250 cfm at 150 psi).

Atlas Copco Power Technique (AC) now offers the XAS 188, a single-stage oil-injected rotary screw type air compressor, powered by a Kubota Tier IV Final, liquid-cooled, three-cylinder diesel engine. This unit brings the customer a lower total cost of ownership, the highest efficiency in compressed air, a best in class service experience, user-friendly features, easy transportation and is environmentally friendly, according to the manufacturer.

Now available in the United States, this model is one of the most popular among the small diesel AC air compressor range, which includes the XAS 110 small air compressor (110 cfm at 100 psi) and the XATS 250 (250 cfm at 150 psi).

Delivering 189 cfm at 2.37 gallons per hour, a 27-gallon fuel tank is adequately sized to operate the XAS 188 for more than 11 hours at full-load. The diesel engine offers an output of 49.6 hp at a rated speed of 2,700 rpm. The engine starts the compressor at 14 degrees Fahrenheit (F) with a standard glow-plug or a cold start option starts the machine at -13 F.

Highly efficient, a newly designed air end element includes a gear box, which demands less power from the engine, while at the same time delivering more air flow. This results in less fuel consumption and more productivity on the job, according to the manufacturer.

The best in class service includes a longer service interval at 1,500 hours or two years when using synthetic compressor oil. This is in addition to a new spin-on compressor oil separator, which simplifies maintenance to less than an hour of service with no special tools required.

The HardHat heavy double polyethylene shell opens at 60 degrees to allow the operator easy access to service all internal components.

The HardHat canopy is noise dampening, and dent and UV resistant, keeping the compressor looking new and maximizing the value of the machine. It also is equipped with a large internal toolbox with room to store a 90-pound hammer inside the machine.

A new, user-friendly Xc1004 controller regulates the entire machine. This includes a battery disconnect to prevent the battery from power loss when the XAS 188 is not in use. It also features a number of safety warnings and shutdowns for high temperature engine coolant and compressor oil, engine oil pressure and low fuel level.

The large 3.5-inch display on the controller is easy to operate with all functions conveniently located at the operator's fingertips. The panel displays hours, fuel level and outlet pressure, in addition to RPM, machine temperature, voltage and more.

Transporting the unit is simple with the XAS 188's heavy-duty single axle, 15-inch tires and external lifting eye, which allows for easy access in getting the unit on and off the jobsite.

Environmentally friendly, the air compressor includes a 110 percent spillage-free containment frame to protect from spills and leaks, avoiding costly clean up.

The XAS 188 features many different options to include on the machine.

For more information, visit www.atlascopco.us.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Air Compressors Atlas Copco New Products