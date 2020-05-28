Now available in the United States, this model is one of the most popular among the small diesel AC air compressor range, which includes the XAS 110 small air compressor (110 cfm at 100 psi) and the XATS 250 (250 cfm at 150 psi).

Atlas Copco Power Technique (AC) now offers the XAS 188, a single-stage oil-injected rotary screw type air compressor, powered by a Kubota Tier IV Final, liquid-cooled, three-cylinder diesel engine. This unit brings the customer a lower total cost of ownership, the highest efficiency in compressed air, a best in class service experience, user-friendly features, easy transportation and is environmentally friendly, according to the manufacturer.

Now available in the United States, this model is one of the most popular among the small diesel AC air compressor range, which includes the XAS 110 small air compressor (110 cfm at 100 psi) and the XATS 250 (250 cfm at 150 psi).

Delivering 189 cfm at 2.37 gallons per hour, a 27-gallon fuel tank is adequately sized to operate the XAS 188 for more than 11 hours at full-load. The diesel engine offers an output of 49.6 hp at a rated speed of 2,700 rpm. The engine starts the compressor at 14 degrees Fahrenheit (F) with a standard glow-plug or a cold start option starts the machine at -13 F.

Highly efficient, a newly designed air end element includes a gear box, which demands less power from the engine, while at the same time delivering more air flow. This results in less fuel consumption and more productivity on the job, according to the manufacturer.

The best in class service includes a longer service interval at 1,500 hours or two years when using synthetic compressor oil. This is in addition to a new spin-on compressor oil separator, which simplifies maintenance to less than an hour of service with no special tools required.

The HardHat heavy double polyethylene shell opens at 60 degrees to allow the operator easy access to service all internal components.

The HardHat canopy is noise dampening, and dent and UV resistant, keeping the compressor looking new and maximizing the value of the machine. It also is equipped with a large internal toolbox with room to store a 90-pound hammer inside the machine.

A new, user-friendly Xc1004 controller regulates the entire machine. This includes a battery disconnect to prevent the battery from power loss when the XAS 188 is not in use. It also features a number of safety warnings and shutdowns for high temperature engine coolant and compressor oil, engine oil pressure and low fuel level.

The large 3.5-inch display on the controller is easy to operate with all functions conveniently located at the operator's fingertips. The panel displays hours, fuel level and outlet pressure, in addition to RPM, machine temperature, voltage and more.

Transporting the unit is simple with the XAS 188's heavy-duty single axle, 15-inch tires and external lifting eye, which allows for easy access in getting the unit on and off the jobsite.

Environmentally friendly, the air compressor includes a 110 percent spillage-free containment frame to protect from spills and leaks, avoiding costly clean up.

The XAS 188 features many different options to include on the machine.

For more information, visit www.atlascopco.us.