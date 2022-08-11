Atlas Copco Power Technique welcomed FieldForce Equipment Sales & Rentals, a division of Keystone Clearwater Solutions, to its dealer network, effective immediately.

Keystone Clearwater provides customized water and wastewater management solutions, including water transfer services, bypass pumping, temporary pipeline construction, storage, filtration and trucking services to natural gas, municipal and industrial customers throughout the eastern United States. The FieldForce division will provide sales and rentals of heavy equipment, including pumps, air compressors and generators to municipal, industrial, construction and other related customers throughout the Northeast market.

Headquartered in Hershey, Pa., FieldForce will offer retail sales, rental and parts and service for Atlas Copco portable pumps, compressors and power generation solutions in an area of responsibility encompassing eastern Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and western New York.

With a local presence in each market, FieldForce can support the portable equipment needs of the general construction and water and energy infrastructure markets while also providing services to engineer, design, permit and manage complex projects with the highest safety standards and compliance with all environmental regulations, according to the company.

"We're looking forward to a successful collaboration with Keystone Clearwater and FieldForce," said Robert Miltenberger, regional vice president, North at Atlas Copco. "With their service-driven culture, Keystone Clearwater is great partner for Atlas Copco and our vision to meet the needs of our customers with innovative, sustainable solutions and services."

Keystone Clearwater serves natural gas, industrial and municipal customers with customized water and wastewater management services, including industrial automation, high-volume pumping and complex water handling solutions. In the municipal sector, Keystone engineers are on-call to provide service and equipment, such as emergency response or temporary bypass projects. The company's service will respond on a 24/7/365 basis and will deliver immediate value to any critical project.

"We're very excited to partner with Atlas Copco," said Tom Stabley, CEO of Keystone Clearwater. "With their help, we'll be able to advance our offerings and deliver more water and wastewater solutions with best-in-class equipment to our markets through FieldForce."

For more information on Keystone Clearwater Solutions, visit https://keystoneclear.com/

For more information on Atlas Copco Power Technique, visit www.atlascopco.com/en-us/construction-equipment.

