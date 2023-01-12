Atlas Copco Power Technique welcomed the Kinsley Group as a new dealer, effective immediately.

Kinsley Group will provide mobile industrial generator and energy storage system sales, rental and service for customers throughout the Northeast United States. Kinsley's area of operation encompasses Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Founded in 1964, Kinsley Group is a distributor of energy solutions for industrial, residential and prime power applications. With a strong reputation for integrity and professionalism, its mission is to set the standard for energy systems performance and service by providing quality products and employing the best people in the industry.

"We're excited to partner with Kinsley Group," said Robert Miltenberger, regional vice president — North at Atlas Copco. "Kinsley's core values align very closely with those of Atlas Copco — interaction, commitment and innovation. We're looking forward to working with them to meet the needs of customers in the power systems market in the Northeast."

In its area of operation, Kinsley Group will carry the Atlas Copco QAS/QAC line of Tier 4F mobile diesel generators and ZBP/ZBC line of energy storage systems, focusing on systems larger than 150 KW. It also will have other Atlas Copco Power Technique products available as needed.

"Over the years, we have seen an increased demand for a broad range of mobile power," said David Kinsley, president of Kinsley Group. "Atlas Copco products complement our existing product portfolio and align well with our customers' needs. In addition, our service reach, technical expertise and robust rental business make for an ideal partnership between our two companies. I look forward to a bright future together."

For more information, visit www.atlascopco.com/en-us/construction-equipment and www.kinsleypower.com.

Today's top stories