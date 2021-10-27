(L to R, standing) are Neil Breedlove, Robin Sosebee, Will Mazurek, Russel Martin, Hank Segal and Dan Lenhart. (L-R, seated) are John Haney and Wouter Vlamynck.

Atlas Copco Power Technique welcomed Loftin Equipment as a platinum distributor, effective immediately.

Loftin Equipment is headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., and has multiple branches offering service, sales, rentals and parts for power solutions throughout Texas.

Loftin Equipment is a family owned business, and has provided engine and generator solutions for life's power needs since 1976. With its robust team of experts that deliver premium quality products and long-term outlooks, Loftin Equipment will provide its market with the full Atlas Copco PAL lineup, consisting of Atlas Copco portable generators, light towers, and energy storage systems, the company said.

"Loftin is excited to partner with Atlas Copco as we both look to the future of mobile power solutions," said Chuck Loftin, president of Loftin Equipment.

With a network of remote technicians and dealers that provide service and support across the southwest, Loftin Equipment views each business transaction as an opportunity to build confidence, trust and relationships in the market. Loftin Equipment has a team of remote technicians and dealers that provide service and support from their offices located in Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Dallas and Midland.

"We truly care about what we do," said Loftin. "Every transaction is an opportunity to build upon a relationship, share knowledge and establish confidence."

Along with its dedicated customer support, Loftin Equipment strives to provide its employees with industry-leading training through the Loftin University training center to learn about generator and engine equipment that results in expert knowledge with hands-on experience. With these trainings, Loftin Equipment gives its students and employees the knowledge and confidence to provide its customers with a partner they can trust to protect their business and drive stronger customer relationships, the company said.

"We're proud to be included in Loftin's generator and light tower fleet," said Robin Sosebee, business development manager of pwer at Atlas Copco. "Loftin Equipment's dedication to its partnerships and relationships align with Atlas Copco's dedication for customer support. We're looking forward to a successful partnership."

Along with its dedicated customer solutions for power, Loftin Equipment provides routine maintenance and 24-hour emergency response and support through factory-trained and authorized technicians for power generation.

For more information on Loftin Equipment, visit https://loftinequip.com/

For more information on Atlas Copco Power Technique, visit www.atlascopco.com/en-us/construction-equipment.

