Attachments' Critical Role in Day-to-Day Productivity

Thu April 02, 2020 - National Edition
Doosan


Attachments such as a thumb help excavator operators work more efficiently because they can do more than dig with the machine. The bucket and thumb attachment combination enable the operator to grab objects, lift them and load them into a truck, for example. If the excavator operator can easily change buckets, the operator is more likely to use the proper size for trenching applications, ensuring the trench is at the optimal width.

Attachments play a critical role in the day-to-day productivity of contractors who operate crawler or wheel excavators.

Beyond traditional excavator buckets, some contractors who work on everyday excavating and grading tasks add a hydraulic quick coupler to their excavators. A hydraulic quick coupler allows the excavator operator to easily change attachments without leaving the excavator cab. If the excavator operator can easily change buckets, the operator is more likely to use the proper size for trenching applications, ensuring the trench is at the optimal width.

A common attachment used in construction, particularly in land clearing, site development and demolition is a thumb, also known as a hydraulic clamp. The excavator operator can combine the thumb with a bucket to grab, lift and dump materials. For example, a contractor who is clearing land for a new development can load organic debris in a grinder to be processed.

Doosan excavators come with a hydraulic flow control to make it easier for operators to ensure they are using the proper flow amount for the corresponding attachment. From a dial on the excavator's control console, the excavator operator can change the auxiliary hydraulic flow rate for one-way flow attachments (e.g. breaker) or two-way flow attachments (e.g. thumb). A switch on the excavator's control panel allows operators to switch one-way or two-way hydraulic flow for simplicity.

When it comes to excavator attachment technology, there is a lot of work being done today with rotating and tilting accessories for use with excavators. Accessories like these help excavator operators be more versatile with their machines and enable them to work more efficiently because they may not need to reposition the machine as often. Some excavator manufacturers provide the necessary hydraulic piping to the end of the arm to allow for easy connections between the machine and the attachment. Operators inside the excavator cab have precise control of the attachments, using the machine's joystick controls.

Minnesota contractor Matt Quinnell of Advanced Wall Systems pairs a Doosan crawler excavator with a hydraulic rotating grapple to lift, rotate and place boulders to build elaborate retaining walls.

"I can pick up rocks that are 11 or 12 tons, even with our big grapple on the end of the arm," Quinnell said. "The Doosan machines have enough power to manipulate the rocks.

For more information, visit DoosanEquipment.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

