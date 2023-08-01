Our Main Office
Tue August 01, 2023 - National Edition
Heavy duty rotary wheel asphalt cutter make tractor/loader/backhoes the most versatile tools on a job site.
The Attachments International asphalt cutter clamps on in less than a minute, and can be mounted on loader or backhoe buckets. The chromium alloy cutter will cut up to 20,000 lineal feet of asphalt before needing replacement.
For more information, visit www.attachmentsintl.com.