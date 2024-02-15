Photo courtesy of Attachments International

The Extreme Service Product Group from Attachments International has introduced its newest frost ripper bucket to its extreme product group.

Using computer added design (CAD), the bucket appears to be a stealth fighter, however this design allows this bucket to remove 40 percent more frozen dirt than any previous design, the manufacturer said.

It features 1 and 3/4 in. T-1 steel construction with TRU-hardened steel cutting edges.

For more information, visit attachmentsintl.com.

