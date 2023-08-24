Our Main Office
Thu August 24, 2023
Attachments International's dozer blade is dedicated for use on skidsteer loaders. This unit has features previously found only on our large wheel loader blades and features heavy-duty hydraulic cylinders with a 30 degree angle left or right. This unit is designed for severe service dirt work and high capacity snow removal. (Replaceable skid shoes are standard.) For more information, visit www.attachmentsintl.com.