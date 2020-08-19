Attachments International Offers High-Capacity Bucket

Attachments International introduced a new high-capacity bucket with free grapple, for tractor loader backhoes.

Attachments International introduced a new high-capacity bucket with free grapple, for tractor loader backhoes. According to the company, this bucket can double production and save as much as 30 percent on fuel where the excavating conditions allow.

This high-strength bucket has the same design features as Attachments International's large track excavator — fully welded seams, internal gussets, solid box beam construction, high strength steel, through-hardened cutting edges, wear bars, open or closed top design and is offered in round or flat cutting edge.

Attachments International is a worldwide manufacturer of attachments for the industrial and agricultural markets.

For more information, call 218/863-6444 or visit attachmentsintl.com.