--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Attachments International Offers High-Capacity Bucket

Wed August 19, 2020 - Midwest Edition #17
Attachments International

Attachments International introduced a new high-capacity bucket with free grapple, for tractor loader backhoes.
Attachments International introduced a new high-capacity bucket with free grapple, for tractor loader backhoes.



Attachments International introduced a new high-capacity bucket with free grapple, for tractor loader backhoes. According to the company, this bucket can double production and save as much as 30 percent on fuel where the excavating conditions allow.

This high-strength bucket has the same design features as Attachments International's large track excavator — fully welded seams, internal gussets, solid box beam construction, high strength steel, through-hardened cutting edges, wear bars, open or closed top design and is offered in round or flat cutting edge.

Attachments International is a worldwide manufacturer of attachments for the industrial and agricultural markets.

For more information, call 218/863-6444 or visit attachmentsintl.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Attachments Attachments International Buckets Grapples